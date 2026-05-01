The Perth Bears have officially announced the signing of Apa Twidle from the Parramatta Eels and Kit Laulilii from the Wests Tigers.

The 18th franchise has hit back after the historic announcement of Jarome Luai signing with the PNG Chiefs on Wednesday.

The two rising stars will make the trip to the west as Mal Meninga looks to fill his Top 30 roster ahead of their entry into the competition.

Laulilii has signed on for two years, meanwhile Twidle will be a Bear until at least 2029 on a three-year contract.

Kit will join younger brother Luke, who signed a two-year deal in January to relocate to the west.

Twidle, the Easter Monday superstar, incredibly scored two tries on his NRL debut for the Eels, with his first touch resulting in a four-pointer.

The Kiwi-born young gun backed up minutes later for a second try against the Wests Tigers in a boisterous CommBank Stadium.

Twidle had this to say about the Perth Bears giving him an opportunity to develop his game.

“I'm delighted to have the opportunity to continue my development under Mal and his staff at the Perth Bears," Twidle said.

“The Bears have recruited a strong roster so far and I'm excited about the prospect of moving across to Perth and making the most of every opportunity, both on and off the field."

Meanwhile, Kit couldn't pass up the opportunity of connecting with his brother on the paddock.

“We are a very close family and I'm extremely proud that Luke and I will have the chance to run out for the Perth Bears next season”, Laulilii said.

“Mal spoke so passionately about what he wants to build in Perth, and it got our whole family excited about the opportunity to build our life in Western Australia”.

“From a personal point of view, I know what I'm capable of on the field and I can't wait to run out for the Bears in 2027”.

With fears that players wouldn't be enticed to make the move to Perth, it comes as a great double signing to breathe life back into the Bears' inaugural campaign.

The Bears will officially kick off their campaign in November this year ahead of a massive maiden 2027 season.