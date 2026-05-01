Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has confirmed fullback Reece Walsh got through captain's run and will return on Saturday night following a cheekbone fracture.

He also tipped the superstar Clive Churchill winner to reclaim the fullback jersey for the QLD Maroons after not featuring in last year's State of Origin series.

Walsh got the all-clear from surgeons to return to the field two weeks ahead of schedule from his injury, and will line up in a red-hot Broncos outfit who are starting to get troops back on deck.

He will have three games to audition for selection in QLD coach Billy Slater's side before he names his team for Game 1.

It will be an elite battle between fullbacks on Saturday when the Broncos face the Sydney Roosters in Sydney, with Walsh and James Tedesco going head-to-head to fight out for the respective Origin fullback positions.

“Reece is definitely ready for Origin again,” Maguire said of his superstar talent.

“I will let you guys talk about that (Origin selections), but I know who I would pick (to be Queensland's fullback) and it would be ‘Reecey'.”

Walsh injured his cheekbone when defending to save a try against the Gold Coast Titans in round five, and hasn't been back since.

He was also spotted in hospital during that time nursing a nasty gash to his foot, which had no bearing on his return timeline from the cheekbone injury.

Despite the setbacks, he is ready to rip in for the Broncos and build up some match fitness to warrant selection from Slater.

Maguire has also brushed off concerns that he is being rushed back early, despite an injury assessment in March estimating him for two more weeks on the sidelines.

“He wanted to come back last week," Maguire added.

“He is just loving playing footy at the moment, he is enjoying playing with his teammates and he has obviously been a bit jealous being able to watch the team go about the things they have been doing the past couple of weeks.

"He has ticked all the boxes. He is ready to go. He has got ticks from the medical guys.”

Meanwhile, Maguire was also full of praise for recently extended hooker Corey Paix, saying that would do an excellent job in the Origin arena if given the call-up.

“I just don't think people talk about him because we have so many big names in our team,” he said.

“A guy like ‘Paixy' goes about his job, but he definitely wouldn't look out of place in Origin, he is a scrapper.

“There's no reason he can't take another step (in Origin).”

Despite a heavy injury toll in the past month, the Broncos have built a 'next man up' mentality among the camp, which has seen them win their past two games in impressive fashion.

With Patrick Carrigan returning from suspension, along with Walsh and young gun Aublix Tawha returning from facial fractures, they are building momentum at a crucial time of the season in the build-up to the Origin period.

The NSW Blues will host the QLD Maroons for Game 1 at Accor Stadium on May 27.