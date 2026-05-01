Cameron Munster is not playing well enough by his own admission, and after branding the club's performance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs as "embarrassing", he has now revealed he has thought about retirement.

The Storm have lost six straight games heading into Friday night's game against the Dolphins.

Munster has struggled enormously throughout, putting together what has been described as career-worst form just weeks out from selection for State of Origin Game 1.

While he is unlikely to lose his spot in Billy Slater's side for the series opener as captain of his state, the Melbourne five-eighth, speaking on his 167 podcast with Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen revealed he has contemplated what comes next in his career if he can't turn things around.

OPINION: Is Cameron Munster's Origin spot in doubt?

“The worst I've had in my 13-year career is probably back-to-back losses, I don't think I've ever had six in my life. It's something I'm not really used to,” he said.

“You always question a lot of things in your mind, whether you still can play the game of rugby league.

“You don't forget how to play, but at the same time you start to question your confidence and I'm sure there's a lot of guys in our team who have questioned themselves at times.

“There have been some times in my head thinking should I be hanging them up, to be completely honest?”

The Storm's struggles have not just been Munster's issue, with Craig Bellamy's side struggling at both ends of the park, but Munster's numbers are as bad as they have been at any point in his career, with regular errors, poor defensive reads and reduced running metres.

The overly competitive Munster, who was linked with a possible move to Perth in 2027 up until Jonah Pezet's exit from the club at the end of 2025, was always going to be under the pump this year given the youngster's departure for the club to prioritise chasing another premiership with he and Jahrome Hughes at the helm.

He is contracted through to the end of 2027 at the Storm, though, and the 31-year-old could negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if he wants to play on.

Despite the retirement thoughts, Munster has suggested on multiple occasions he is focused on turning things around with the Storm, although that will be a tougher play with Hughes to miss Friday's game with the Dolphins.

Last year's grand finalists sit in second last spot on the table, with their only wins coming in Round 1 and 2 against the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons.