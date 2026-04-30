Young gun Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods is still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the preseason.

There have been some setbacks for the rising talent, with ESPN uncovering that he is still in the process of recovery before he can take the field in any grade.

"He's a little bit stuck there at the moment," Ciraldo told the publication.

"This is a little tough period for him... he's had a couple hiccups along the way."

The original diagnosis in February saw Woods miss all trials and the start of the season.

However, since then, he has been embedded in the NRL squad to learn as much as he can before he transitions into the Bulldogs' NRL side later this year.

Despite this, Ciraldo has admitted the young star has "probably been doing a little bit too much work" during his rehab, resulting in the setbacks in his recovery.

Having progressed through the pathways as a local junior, many are touting the young halfback to do great things in Belmore when he gets his opportunity.

Woods was part of the 2024 Jersey Flegg premiership title defence side before making his NSW Cup debut in 2025.

He was later named captain of the under 19s NSW Blues side in 2025, which fell narrowly short to QLD in June last year.

Even the eighth immortal, Andrew Johns, has called for Woods to make his debut as soon as he can, which would see Galvin slide into the five-eighth role and Matt Burton to centre.

The Bulldogs will draw their focus towards hosting the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night.