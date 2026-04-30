Melbourne Storm forward Shawn Blore is finally back fit and firing after a horror run with injuries, named to start by coach Craig Bellamy in his third hit out of 2026 against the Dolphins.

After two runs off the bench in the last two weeks, Blore is likely to play big minutes on Friday evening and begin to put himself back in the shop window of Sydney-based clubs for 2027.

It emerged in December last year that Blore wanted to go back to Sydney at the end of his deal with the Storm, which expires this year.

He has been able to negotiate since November 1, and while there has been little in the way of noise, there might be once he gets back onto the field in a big capacity for a Storm side desperate for a turnaround.

His role this year will only increase given the game's best second-rower Eliesa Katoa is sidelined with career-threatening brain injuries sustained playing for Tonga at the 2025 Pacific Championships.

Blore's form was mainly overlooked in 2025 given Katoa's excellent performances, but there is little doubt how important he was in the club's charge to the grand final.

If the rumours do turn out true and he wants to come back to Sydney, here are the clubs who will be in the mix for his signature.