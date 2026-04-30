Melbourne Storm forward Shawn Blore is finally back fit and firing after a horror run with injuries, named to start by coach Craig Bellamy in his third hit out of 2026 against the Dolphins.
After two runs off the bench in the last two weeks, Blore is likely to play big minutes on Friday evening and begin to put himself back in the shop window of Sydney-based clubs for 2027.
It emerged in December last year that Blore wanted to go back to Sydney at the end of his deal with the Storm, which expires this year.
He has been able to negotiate since November 1, and while there has been little in the way of noise, there might be once he gets back onto the field in a big capacity for a Storm side desperate for a turnaround.
His role this year will only increase given the game's best second-rower Eliesa Katoa is sidelined with career-threatening brain injuries sustained playing for Tonga at the 2025 Pacific Championships.
Blore's form was mainly overlooked in 2025 given Katoa's excellent performances, but there is little doubt how important he was in the club's charge to the grand final.
If the rumours do turn out true and he wants to come back to Sydney, here are the clubs who will be in the mix for his signature.
5. Manly Sea Eagles
There is no doubt the Sea Eagles won't be actively looking for a new second-rower, but if one fell into their lap, they would also be unlikely to say no.
Let's get one thing clear.
Haumole Olakau'atu, re-signed long-term, isn't going anywhere, and is among the best players in the game, certainly on most recent form lines.
But what happens on the other side of the park, currently owned by Ben Trbojevic, remains up in the air.
Trbojevic's best position could yet wind up being centre, and at any rate, having both he and Blore at the club adds to the depth on the edge for Manly which has been tested at times.
Intriguingly, the Northern Beaches-based club are yet to really identify who will replace Reuben Garrick in the centres next year when he heads to Bondi.
The potential signing of Blore could allow Trbojevic to do just that, although the club do have other young centres coming through the ranks.
This certainly seems the most unlikely of the five on the list.