Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has been diagnosed with a Neurodegenerative Disorder.

The supercoach, who has been in charge of the Storm for 24 years, has undergone a number of tests in recent weeks while also consulting with specialists.

They have advised the disorder - which are loosely categorised as chronic, progressive conditions which lead to a loss of neurons in the brain or nervous system - will not impact his ability to coach the team in the immediate future and he will remain in charge of the club who are in the middle of their worst-ever losing streak.

After two straight wins to the start the year, the Storm have gone on to lose the next six straight, and Bellamy at times has looked a broken man watching on from the coaches box.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp said Bellamy still has the full support of the club's board and that no changes would be made.

"Despite our recent results, I firmly believe Craig is still coaching at an elite level and I have no doubt he is the right person to drive the Club forward. Craig has the full support of the board, players, coaches, and staff to continue leading the Club as he has done for the last 24 seasons," Tripp said in a club statement.

The 66-year-old coach, who is one of the most successful in the history of the game has more than 600 games in charge of the Storm, with more than 400 wins at an incredible strike rate of around 68 per cent.

Melbourne's next clash comes on Friday against the Dolphins, with chances of playing in the finals starting to slip if they can't find a number of wins in the near future.