Cronulla Sharks star Blayke Brailey has revealed the mystery to his elite ironman status, which has seen him not missing a single match to injury since 2020.

His secret?

Brailey claims the secret is nothing more than his chilled, laid-back lifestyle and unenthusiasm for recovery.

In a world monitored by statistics, strict programs and extreme ice-bath recovery methods, Brailey's durability is a product of a stress-free blueprint to keep him at the top of his game.

When speaking with Zero Tackle, Brailey was asked what his recovery process looks like on a Monday morning to warrant his incredible run of injury-free luck.

Surprisingly, the lack-of recovery could potentially be playing a vital role, while also crediting the bodyguard forwards around him like Addin Fonua-Blake, Toby Rudolf and Thomas Hazleton.

Yeah, it's actually a bit strange," he responded.

"You'll probably laugh, but I'm not the biggest fan of ice baths, I'm not the biggest fan of stretching.

"I don't know if it's the lifestyle I live outside of football where I'm pretty calm and pretty chilled lifestyle where that might help my recovery, but I've got some really good players around me that take the brunt of the tackles and the contact sometimes."

The Sharks' engine room is proving to be vital in keeping Brailey in top-notch in the past five seasons.

"So I owe a lot to them, but yeah, I don't have the secret," he added.

"I wish I did because I'll be telling everyone, but yeah, I'm really lucky to be playing every week and hopefully that continues that streak."

Brailey is within the narrow scope of NSW Blues selection after a standout year in 2025, which earned him the Dally M Hooker of the Year accolade.

The crafty nine was rewarded for his outstanding form with a position in the Ashes tour squad, hinting that an Origin call-up is not too far away.

"I definitely think I'm ready," Brailey told Zero Tackle last week when asked about an Origin berth.

"I feel like the performances I've been putting out are really consistent, and I'm in the best shape and best performance (period) I've been in my career.

"Hopefully I do get that phone call, I dream about it, I've been working hard for it, so hopefully that does.

"But it's that old cliche of just focus on my club and that stuff will come. But I'm definitely not hiding away from the fact that I want to be there."

The incredible 137-game marathon marks him as the longest current streak of any player in the NRL.

If Brailey keeps up his elite standards, he will overtake former Shark Luke Douglas, who holds the record for the longest streak of consecutive games with 215 matches.

If everything goes to plan, in 2029 Brailey will break the record and will be the outright NRL's all-time ironman.

Widely regarded as the toughest defensive position in the code, the dummy half role sees players making plenty of contributions on both sides of the ball.

To start the 2026 season so far, Brailey has made 309 tackles at a rate of 97.5% efficiency.

It's fair to say he isn't shying away from the gritty work that forward packs endure in the middle to dominate field position.

Yet, it hasn't stopped him competing at a high-quality rate.

Brailey will suit up for the Sharks for the 138th consecutive time when they host the Wests Tigers in a blockbuster match on Sunday.