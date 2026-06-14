The Gold Coast Titans have seemingly made the future of Sam Verrills very clear - it's not at Robina.

Verrills has been bumped right down the pecking order at the club to the point he is now not in the 19 on a weekly basis.

Instead, the former Sydney Roosters premiership-winner is plying his trade for the Tweed Heads Seagulls in the QLD Cup, where he has played four games, scoring a try and playing all 80 minutes in his most recent outing against the Norths Devils.

With Oliver Pascoe and this year's recruit Luke Sommerton being picked in first-grade, and doing a solid enough job, it appears there is little chance of Verrills forcing his way back in to Josh Hannay's side this year, barring injury.

With that being the case, the Titans unlikely to offer him a new contract, and the hooker already been seen meeting with Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould during magic round, Zero Tackle have run the rule over the NRL's squads and depth charts for 2027 to determine the clubs who might be interesting having a roll of the contract dice.