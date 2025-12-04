The Perth Bears have confirmed they will hold talks with released Parramatta Eels star Zac Lomax if the opportunity presents itself.

Lomax, who had been heavily linked to the now delayed R360 competition when he was released from the Parramatta Eels to seek other opportunities a few weeks ago, has since been linked to rugby union in Australia, Japan or France.

Some have suggested he is targeting a Wallabies jersey in time for the 2027 World Cup, and Australian Super Rugby club the Western Force confirmed recently that he toured their facilities.

While Lomax continues to weigh up his options, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has confirmed the NRL would welcome him back if he signed a deal.

That may not be possible given the Eels are understood to have inserted a clause into his deal which means he will not be able to play for a rival club until 2029 - when his Eels contact was originally due to expire.

Despite that, head coach Mal Meninga told Wide World of Sports that he would chat to Lomax if the opportunity arose.

"I see our chairman Peter V'Landys made a comment that he is welcome back in our game," Meninga said.

"If he did become available, then why wouldn't we enter into those sort of conversations.

"You'd be silly not to. He is a great player, a great person. I've had a bit to do with him in the national side. He would be a great asset to any club.

"Like most of those marquee guys, every club would be trying to get his services because he is such a good player."

The club's inaugural general manager David Sharpe, speaking on SEN Radio, also refused to rule out a play for the winger.

“I think we'll just follow the media and see where Zac lands because, every given day, they know the story and what we're doing,” Sharpe told SEN 1170 Drive.

“We had Zac in the Australian team, (he's a) fantastic guy.

“(It would) be stupid to rule out Zac in any way coming to us.

“We're yet to see where he lands over there, but it'd be good to have him in Perth.”

The Bears have already announced their first four signings, with Cowboys forward Emarly Bitungane and Bulldogs forward Luke Smith set to join after playing out 2026 with the London Broncos, while ex-Bulldogs now Catalans halfback Toby Sexton, and English star centre Harry Newman, will also join for 2027.