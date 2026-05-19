Mitchell Moses knows exactly what the outside perception is when two dominant halfbacks are named together in an Origin side.

Can they both control a game? Who takes over? And perhaps the biggest question of all…

Can two natural organisers truly coexist in the pressure cooker of State of Origin football?

The last time Moses and Nathan Cleary partnered in the halves was Game 1 of last year's series, where the Blues defeated Queensland with an 18-6 victory at Suncorp Stadium. In a performance built on control and composure, NSW completed 40 of their 48 sets, while the two playmakers combined for 37 tackles, 622 kick metres, 174 run metres and 14 tackle breaks.

As the Blues prepare to reunite the pairing for another Origin campaign, Moses believes the modern game has evolved beyond the old-school thinking that two halfbacks cannot work together.

Speaking to Zero Tackle during the Blues Media Day on Monday, Moses explained that making the combination successful comes down to one simple factor — leaving ego at the door.

“Obviously, having the six on my back is a bit of a different role for myself, gotta kinda take not a backwards seat, but kind of float in, and I don't mind that,” Moses said.

While wearing the number six jersey requires a tactical adjustment, Moses admitted it also means knowing when to step back and let Cleary steer the side around the park.

“Two halfbacks can definitely work,” Moses answered on how he sees two halfbacks pairing.

“I guess it's putting your egos to the side.

“We are very open to seeing what we can do. There are no egos here, and we are gonna put the state first.”

Moses said he was excited to reconnect with Cleary, with the pair already sharing a strong footballing connection off the field.

“I am just excited to link back up with him. He is such a quality player, probably the best half in the game at the moment," Moses said.

“We both love our footy, and we both love talking footy and seeing what we can do. I think it's just sitting down and putting time off the field and seeing how it works on the training paddock,” Moses said on why he believes he and Cleary match up well.

Despite the promise shown by the pairing, injuries have consistently disrupted Moses' Origin journey, and therefore have not allowed the two to carry out a campaign together.

“I haven't played many Game Ones. I think last year was my first, so hopefully I can put a long series together for the first time," he shared.

Moses was selected at five-eighth for Game 1 last year before a calf strain suffered in camp sidelined him for Games 2 and 3.

In 2024, he also missed the opening match of the series with a fractured left foot before returning for Game 2 and the decider in the number seven jersey. NSW went on to win both games with Moses in the halves; the playmaker's series-winning display ended in heartbreak after he ruptured his bicep and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“It's no secret that I haven't had the best run of injuries over the past few years," he continued.

“I've been feeling really good at the moment, and coming into this Origin series, I feel good, so touch wood, I am injury-free this series and can punch it out.

“It would be good (to finish a series injury-free), but I think there is enough depth in the squad at the moment, so if someone were to go down, someone can come in and do a job.”

That depth has already been strengthened through last year's Ashes camp, where Moses, Blayke Brailey and Ethan Strange spent time building combinations alongside several current Blues representatives, including Cleary, Kotoni Staggs, Hudson Young and Isaah Yeo.

Although Moses did not directly play alongside Brailey and Strange during the tour, he believes the familiarity developed in camp could prove valuable during the series.

“Even having someone like Brailey and Strange, like we weren't playing, but we were in the same team opposing those boys the whole time. We have already worked on combinations, and I know how Brailey plays, and I know how Strange plays," he told Zero Tackle.

“If we can link up on the field, and however that's going to work, we have already had a bit of time.”

Strange, who earned his maiden NSW Origin selection, is naturally a five-eighth and looms as a potential halves replacement if injury were to strike during the series.

Moses said he would feel completely comfortable partnering with the young Raider if required.

“Obviously, I went on tour with him last year; he is a champion kid and has a massive future. What I have seen of him from that tour, he was unbelievable," Moses smiled.

When asked how he would feel partnering with Strange if Cleary were to become unavailable at any point, his response was simple.

“That would be easy," Moses answered.

“It's obviously Nathan and me to start, but if anything happened, I would be comfortable”

With Cleary steering the side, Moses embracing a more flexible role and a new generation of playmakers already building combinations behind them, the Blues believe they are creating more than just a halves pairing; they are heading into their first camp with depth, adaptability and trust across the squad.