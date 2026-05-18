Former NRL star Luke Keary believes there may be more to the story of why Broncos superstar Reece Walsh was left out of the QLD Maroons squad.

Keary suggested something doesn't quite add up as to why Walsh wasn't able to lock down at least an extended bench spot.

Given that the reigning Clive Churchill Medallist has shown he can be the game's best talent on his day, many eyebrows have been raised at his omission.

When speaking on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League, the panel discussed the matter following Walsh's successful finals campaign and Ashes tour.

"Big news from Billy Slater leaving Reece Walsh, arguably the best player in the competition, definitely at the back end of last season," Corey Parker said.

"Lit up over there for the Kangaroos in the Ashes. Kez (Keary), talking behind the scenes there before, you were very vocal in and around this."

Keary interjected, saying, "It was Saturday night, about Hammer being the fullback, Ponga being seven. That was the whole chat Sunday morning."

Journalist and co-panellist David Riccio clarified the reports emerging shortly before official squad announcements that Kalyn Ponga was to be named at halfback and Hamiso Tabuiai-Fidow rounding out the spine at fullback.

"Let me address that. I've got absolutely no doubt it was real, and it was 24 - 48 hours prior to this team being named today, they were leaning towards Ponga in the halves and Hammer at fullback," Riccio said.

"What changed is, there were still 24 hours to go, and it allowed Billy Slater time to probably reassess or assess things and go with the path that he's gone."

QLD Maroons legend Cameron Smith, who remains within Billy Slater's coaching staff, revealed his unofficial side on Nine's 100% Footy last week, notably without Walsh in the starting lineup. To add further mystery to the matter, Smith's role as Broncos leadership consultant should indicate a strong relationship with Walsh at clubland.

Keary raised his concerns that something doesn't quite add up in the Maroons camp.

"Well, it doesn't matter because that slate was Hammer at fullback, and it still didn't have Walsh in the team," he added.

"Now, last week, Cam Smith, Queensland legend, very close friend of Billy Slater's, named his Queensland team, and it didn't have Reece Walsh in it. Cam Smith works at the Brisbane Broncos as a leadership consultant with them, so he's obviously close with Reece and the other Broncos.

"For him not to have him in that team, it was very, very bizarre to me. Very bizarre. And, in saying that, Billy just said it.

"He played in a series in 2023, and he was one of the most influential Queensland players. There's something, there's something not.. Something doesn't add up."

"You don't believe it's form only? No way," former NRL player Aaron Woods added.

Keary wasn't so sure his omission was purely a form-based decision.

"No way is it from only. What do you think it is? I don't know. They don't have to explain it," he said.

"I just find it very hard to believe that the Clive Churchill man is the best player in the Ashes series. Unbelievable. He's probably the best player behind Nathan when he's on, and he hasn't been off this year."

The Maroons opted for Gehamat Shibasaki as outside back cover on the six-man bench following his strong Game 3 performance last year.

The Maroons will undergo a 10-day camp before travelling to Sydney to face the NSW Blues on May 27.