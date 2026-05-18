The NRL's Magic Round for 2026 has broken plenty of records following its biggest event to date.

Since its inception in 2019, Magic Round has been made a festival-like event for all 17 club supporters to flock to, having the entire round of NRL in one ground for the ultimate fan experience.

Most notably headlined by the incredible following of the New Zealand Warriors, who sold over half a million dollars in merch at their pop-up store in Brisbane.

The NRL has provided statistics that show the footy-festival is growing in popularity each year to becoming the greatest event in the Australian sporting calendar.

The record was smashed this year with 148,661 total Magic Round fan attendees, with Suncorp Stadium raising the 'sold out' sign on all three days during the weekend.

The start of the festival was a success, with the Women's State of Origin game two on Thursday night attracting 23,846 fans on a wet evening, with viewership reaching over 1 million for the clash.

The NRL's app and website held 2.15 million users across the weekend, with 11.3 million match centre views.

Alongside those numbers were 50.5 million total page views across the website and app.

The total Australian viewership reached a 15% increase from last year, tallying at 6.5 million people.

It means it was the most watched NRL round of all time on the available pay-to-air channel.

To add to the impressive tally of numbers, there were 5000 community activations from junior boys and girls initiatives across the weekend of Magic Round.

The Sunday 4pm fixture between the Broncos and the Warriors became the most-watched game in that time-slot ever.

The Roosters vs Cowboys match also smashed the 5:30 Saturday record and became the most viewed game in that time-slot ever.

The NRL will look to do one better next year when the Perth Bears enter the competition, which will see Suncorp host a ninth game when the competition falls on an even number of teams.