Tevita Pangai Junior is set to return to professional rugby league with Hull KR in the coming weeks after signing with the Willie Peters coached side through to the end of the season.

Peters, who will leave his post in Hull at the end of the year to take over the PNG Chiefs ahead of their inaugural season in the NRL in 2028, has added Pangai Junior to his pack as the club chase one more piece of success.

The barnstorming forward, now 30 years of age, had signed with Warrington earlier this year, but never played a game with the club.

They will be due a transfer fee from Hull KR as the deal goes through, but Peters said Pangai Junior had plenty to offer.

“We want to welcome Tevita Pangai Junior to Hull KR. Tevita has played at the highest level," Peters said.

“On his day, Tevita is one of the most devastating forwards in the game.

“Tevita is hungry and determined to win over the fans and his teammates.”

The deal only runs until the end of the year, meaning Pangai Junior could be straight back on the market, however, the forward said he was excited to join the club.

“I'm really excited to be joining Hull KR," he said.

“I just want to thank Willie (Peters), Paul (Lakin) and the rest of the board for giving me this opportunity to join a winning culture and be in a great environment, which can hopefully allow me to play my best Rugby.”

Pangai Junior started his career back in 2016 with the Brisbane Broncos, playing 96 games for the club through to the end of 2021.

From there, it has been a club to club operation for the forward, spending time at the Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs (where he retired to take up boxing), Dolphins (who were his return to rugby league) and then the Catalans Dragons and Hull KR in the Super League.

The heavyweight fighter, who has four wins in five fights, also tried his hand at rugby union at the end of last year in France, while he also has one Origin for New South Wales and six Tests for Tonga on his list of achievements.