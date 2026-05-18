The Brisbane Broncos' title defence run has taken another brutal hit, with another star in their side set to be sidelined for an extended amount of time.

Second rower Jordan Riki will go under the knife on Tuesday morning to relieve plantar fascia discomfort that he has been battling for a number of weeks.

A return timeline is yet to be announced and will be monitored following the surgery.

Riki played in all the Broncos games this season, averaging 106 run metres and 39 tackles across his 11 appearances.

With their growing casualty ward tainting their season, he will join Broncos engine room members Payne Haas, Brendan Paikura and Corey Jensen on the sidelines.

Broncos winger Deine Mariner is also facing a lengthy stint away from the game following limb-saving surgery after an acute compartment syndrome injury in a match against the Sydney Roosters two weeks ago.

The defending premiers have gotten no luck with injuries in their 2026 campaign, leading them to drop to 11th on the ladder after the New Zealand Warriors thwarted them with a 42-12 thrashing on their home soil.

The Broncos will have a bye this weekend to catch their breath before hosting the St George Illawarra Dragons on May 31 in Brisbane.