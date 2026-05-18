With the Origin teams for this year's series opener revealed just moments ahead of this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, the team break down all the surprise calls, biggest snubs, debutants for both Queensland and New South Wales, as well as make their predictions for Game 1.

The Blues forward pack raised the most eyebrows, with in-form Warrior Jackson Ford missing out on selection as coach Laurie Daley favoured Jacob Saifiti and Victor Radley.

"I just think this isn't the best side they could've put out," Zero Tackle reporter Leo Twemlow said.

"I can't believe Radley and Saifiti have been picked over Jackson Ford. Mitch Barnett has only played five games and he's going to start... that's a huge ask.

"I just don't think Laurie Daley hit the mark with his selections. I would've loved to have seen (Cam) Murray start at lock, and push Isaah Yeo into the front-row. I thought that would really round out the forward pack a bit better."

Also in this week's episode, NUMBER UP takes a look at the defensive woes for both the Tigers and Bulldogs, as well as the Knights' stunning scoring turnaround, and COACH's corner breaks down the halves attack for two clubs.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.