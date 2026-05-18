Following an image circulating of Gold Coast Titans player Sam Verrills meeting with Bulldogs officials at Magic Round, the Courier Mail is reporting the Queensland club is open to a player swap with the Belmore-based side.

Verrills is out of favour at the Titans and has been told that he will not be extended beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of this year.

The club has moved to prioritise Oliver Pascoe as their long-term dummy half following Verrills' four-season stint on the Gold Coast.

With the image emerging, the Queensland-based publication is reporting that the Titans are now open to Bronson Xerri as a potential swap for Verrills.

Xerri's future at the Bulldogs was up in the air following his relegation to reserve grade early in the season, despite being contracted with the Bulldogs until the end of 2027.

Although this means he cannot speak with rival clubs until November 1, he would be allowed to engage in conversations early if granted permission by his club after a request.

The Courier Mail believes the Titans will be open for Xerri to make the trip up north to bolster their strike in their outside backs if he were to become available on the market.

Verrill's is expected to see out his Titans contract until the end of the year, and there is no indication to suggest he is seeking an immediate switch to the Bulldogs.

The premiership-winning hooker has also been linked to the Super League, with Love Rugby League reporting last week that multiple clubs are on Verrills' radar.

The Bulldogs will host the Storm on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Titans will travel to Brookvale to face the Sea Eagles on Saturday afternoon