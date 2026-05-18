North Queensland Cowboys winger Braidon Burns has signed a two-year extension with the club, taking his contract through till the end of 2028.

The Cowboys confirmed the signing on Tuesday morning.

“Braidon has been a tremendous asset for our club since the moment he arrived in 2024,” Cowboys Football Club CEO Micheal Luck shared in a media release.

“We knew we were getting a player who could step in and play first grade straight away, but he has exceeded all of our expectations.

“He has a strong yardage carry, finishes tries, and just as importantly, is a wonderful communicator defensively on the edge.

“We are thrilled to have Braidon commit to our club for another two seasons.”

Burns also spoke on the extension.

“I'm really happy to be staying on for another two years,” he said.

“My family and I have loved our time in North Queensland, and I feel like I've found my best footy at the club.

“I'm grateful for Todd and the club for taking a chance on me a couple of years ago, and I am excited about what this group can build over the next few years.”

The 29-year-old has been a regular fixture at right wing for Todd Payten's side since the beginning of last season, following the departure of Kyle Feldt.

Burns joined the Cowboys in 2024, after previously playing at the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs since his 2017 debut.

He is looking to reach his 100th game milestone this season at the Cowboys, currently sitting on 89 NRL appearances.