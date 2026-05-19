The Blues Game 1 squad wasn't the only exciting news to emerge on Monday, with the New South Wales Rugby League board announcing two players into their NSWRL Hall of Fame status at the True Blues annual dinner.

Peter Sterling and Boyd Cordner are the latest inductees in front of almost 500 people on Monday night, including special guests Laurie Daley, John Strange, NSWRL chief executive David Trodden, and the NSWRL Board.

Other Hall of Famers were in attendance, including Danny Buderus, Ron Coote, Daley, Ben Elias, Andrew Johns and Steve Roach. 100 'True Blues' also accompanied them, players recognised who have donned the sky blue for NSW in State of Origin.

Sterling dominated during the 1980s, playing 13 times for NSW while also competing with fellow Hall of Famer Steve Mortimer for the halfback jersey during this era.

Sterling played in the Blues' first ever 3-0 sweep in 1986, marking the first time three consecutive games were won in the same series.

Former captain Boyd Cordner led the Blues to back-to-back series wins in 2018-2019, finishing his career with 16 appearances for NSW before medical retirement in 2021.

Tough as they come, Cordner time and time again put his body on the line for the sky blue, and has been rewarded for his high-effort career for the state.

Trodden had this to say about the induction of the elite-pair of New South Welshmen.

“The annual True Blues dinner is a signature event on the NSWRL calendar as it brings together different generations of players who have donned the mighty sky blue jersey for their state,” Trodden said.

“There is plenty of excitement around the Westpac NSW Blues with the squad being named today, and we also get a chance to acknowledge the performance of the Westpac NSW Blues Women, who last week showed tremendous resolve and determination to go back-to-back in the Ampol Women's State of Origin series.

“One of the core values of the NSWRL is legacy and we were fortunate tonight to be joined by 94-year-old True Blue Harry Wells, who made the trip down from the mid-north coast. I am sure that every other True Blue here tonight appreciated the chance to catch up with him.

“We also inducted two legendary True Blues into the NSWRL Hall of Fame in Peter Sterling and Boyd Cordner, who always gave everything any time they pulled on the jumper for their state and thoroughly deserve their place alongside our other champions.”

The 20-man NSW squad has undergone a 10-day camp before heading into battle in the Origin arena. The Blues will then host the QLD Maroons in Sydney at Accor Stadium on May 27.