New South Wales hooker Reece Robson may have spent the opening months of 2026 building combinations alongside Sam Walker at the Sydney Roosters, but all friendships will be put on hold when the State of Origin arena comes calling.

After joining the Roosters this season following six campaigns at the North Queensland Cowboys, the 27-year-old has quickly become a key piece of Trent Robinson's side, helping steer the club to six wins from the eight matches he has featured in.

Now, just months into his new chapter at Bondi, Robson will line up against his Roosters teammate Walker, with the pair set to wear rival colours in one of rugby league's fiercest contests.

“I am excited for Sam. Congratulations to him,” Robson told Zero Tackle.

“For now, he is in a Maroon jersey, and I am in a Blue one, so we will leave it at that.

“Hopefully, he is the man of the match for the losing team.”

The former St George Illawarra Dragons junior has become renowned for his toughness through the middle, with his ball-running style and relentless energy adding a new edge to the Roosters ruck in 2026.

Robson's arrival has not only strengthened the middle-third defensively but also allowed him to inject his trademark intensity around the ruck, something he credits heavily to Robinson's influence.

“Mate, it's been unreal,” Robson answered about how life has been since moving to the Roosters.

“Being coached under someone like Trent has been amazing, and I have already learned so much since being there. To be able to have the opportunity to play under someone like that has already taken my game to another level.

“I am just excited to keep playing under him and keep trying to improve my footy as much as I can.

“I guess for me he just feels me with so much confidence and really backs me to play the style of football that suits me, and yeah, I think that's the best part.”

That confidence has now carried Robson back into the Blues setup for his ninth Origin appearance, having featured in every game of the 2024 and 2025 series, as well as Games Two and Three in 2023.

After falling short in last year's series, Robson admitted there is extra motivation heading into the opening clash.

“I got the call from Laurie yesterday, it was pretty unreal to get that call again. Coming into this camp and being able to pull the jersey on is a dream come true every time,” he told Zero Tackle.

“Excitement is the first thing that hits you.”

"Obviously, a little bit of bitterness also comes after last year.

“Not being able to get the job done last year, then being able to get the chance to be here and build for Wednesday night to get that job done is pretty exciting."

Robson also admitted that the prospect of pulling on the Blues jersey again never leaves his mind.

“Yeah, definitely, it's always something that's in the back of your mind, you know, these teams and these games that you really want to be a part of,” Robson responded.

“Obviously, your first thought and the thing at the front of your mind is club footy.

“When you are doing your job there, then these calls come off the back of that.”

Robson will also unite with his Roosters captain James Tedesco in the Blues spine, with the fullback returning to the Origin arena after missing the 2025 series.

“Teddy is obviously such a gun, and I see it week in and week out at the Roosters, so to play alongside him at this level is even better. To get that opportunity to run out next to him next Wednesday night is gonna be so good,” Robson shared.

Now settled into life at the Sydney Roosters and heading into another Origin campaign, Robson will once again play a key role through the middle for the Blues as they look to respond after last year's series defeat.