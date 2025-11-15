Queensland and Melbourne Storm superstar Cameron Munster has been touted as the Perth Bears' biggest recruitment target; however, it seems that means very little to the 31-year-old.\nMunster is expected to finish his NRL career with the Storm, as Bears coach Mal Meninga officially ends speculation of a big-money poaching raid for the Maroons playmaker.\nThe Bears, who recently entered the player market ahead of their 2027 NRL debut, had long been linked to Munster as a potential marquee signing and face of the expansion club.\nHowever, Meninga has confirmed the club has moved on from the Storm five-eighth.\n"No," Meninga told the Daily Telegraph when asked if Munster would be joining the Bears in 2027.\n"Cameron has indicated he is staying in Melbourne, that's what the word is to us.\n"I don't know much more, but I believe he is staying in Melbourne."\nThe comments bring clarity to a recruitment narrative that has circled for months.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_37809" align="alignnone" width="1024"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Head Coach Mal Meninga of Australia looks on after the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nEarlier this year, Munster's manager Braith Anasta had indicated the Queensland captain was open to considering a Perth move, particularly if the Bears were willing to meet a significant price tag.\nBut the landscape has shifted dramatically.\nThe Storm have endured a turbulent off-season, losing Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and boom young half Jonah Pezet.\nPezet's departure in particular was viewed as a major factor in the Bears backing away from chasing Munster.\n"With Jonah's decision to leave, the option of Cameron going to Perth for their inaugural season is off the table," Anasta said.\n"A lot of that situation was based upon whether Munster joined Perth."\nWith Pezet joining Parramatta before linking with Brisbane in 2027, the Bears' marquee hunt has reset, and Munster is no longer part of it.