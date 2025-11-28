The Perth Bears are reportedly in talks with four more players as they continue to chase their first official signing for the 2027 NRL season.

The Western Australian club are yet to lock up the services of any player as yet almost a month into their first recruitment drive.

As of Friday morning, that puts them behind the Dolphins, who made their first signing for their inaugural campaign on November 27.

The Bears have been in talks with a number of players, but have already watched the likes of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Jayden Campbell, Beau Fermor and reportedly Reuben Garrick either re-sign, commit to their current club, or sign elsewhere.

It's understood they will secure the services of English winger Harry Newman, and are close to locking in a deal with Tyran Wishart, but speaking to SEN Radio, journalist Adrian Proszenko revealed that the club still want ten signings by Christmas, and are in talks with Cronulla Sharks second-rower Billy Burns, Canterbury Bulldogs prop Samuel Hughes, Titans enforcer Jaimin Jolliffee and North Queensland Cowboys fullback and centre Tom Chester.

“I spoke to their recruiter Dane Campbell, who said to me recently that we hope to have 10 signatures by Christmas,” Proszenko said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“That may or may not be ambitious, but I know that, in speaking to a lot of the agents, they've been very active in that space.

“There are a lot of players that they want to speak to, and I can probably give you a couple of names that haven't been out in the public arena that I've just heard having made a few calls this morning.

“Billy Burns, who's off contract at Cronulla. He's had a terrific season, so much so that Briton Nikora, when he came back from injury, didn't immediately displace him from that Cronulla side that went all the way to a prelim final.

“Another one that I've heard is Sam Hughes at the Bulldogs… a front rower (who) had a bit of an injury interrupted season. (He's) probably the new prototype front rower and not the big sort of bopper that we're used to.

“Another couple of other names, I've heard guys like Tom Chester at the Cowboys. Potentially, Jaimin Jolliffe, who's a prop up at the Titans, there's just a couple of other names that are in the mix."

The four players would all be smart additions for the Bears.

Chester is reportedly in the sights of multiple clubs as he prepares to return from an ACL injury in 2026, while Hughes is a young forward on the rise, but seemingly on the outer, at Belmore.

Jolliffe has been one of the Titans most consistent performers for years at a struggling club, while Burns had a career year in 2025.

The Bears have also been linked to the likes of Gehamat Shibasaki and Jesse Arthars in recent days.