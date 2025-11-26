The Perth Bears may have missed out on securing several high-profile individuals over the past fortnight, but that hasn't stopped them from continuing to target players from other teams across the NRL as they look to build their inaugural roster.

Failing to sign Beau Fermor, Harry Grant and Jayden Campbell, the Perth Bears are now targeting outside back duo Gehamat Shibasaki and Jesse Arthars from the Brisbane Broncos, per Code Sports.

While the two players have been on the Bears' radar for some time, they are understood to be considered primary targets for the NRL's newest expansion team.

This comes after they have failed to make any signings at the time of publication and have come under scrutiny for not landing a big name.

While neither is considered a marquee recruit, they would easily start in the back-line for the Bears and are set to be on the lookout for new clubs in the coming months due to the Broncos' salary cap struggles.

After representing Queensland and Australia, Shibasaki is only on a salary of $80,000 with the Broncos.

However, he is destined to land a massive upgrade after a remarkable season in the 13-man cod, which saw him defy all expectations.

Meanwhile, Arthars is on a salary of around $350,000 but has found himself down the pecking order at the Broncos and was continually overlooked by coach Michael Maguire in favour of other options which saw him miss out on the 2025 NRL Grand Final.

“If we're fair dinkum, Perth and PNG will be a greater threat (to the Broncos) than this R360 stuff. The challenge is the salary cap,” Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy told the publication.

“At the end of the day, you have a pie that has to be cut up across a really talented group of young men and women and over time we will have to say hard goodbyes to people.

“That is always really difficult, but we will step through that when the challenge arises.

“If we keep investing in areas that can make us a destination club where players want to come, then hopefully players don't want to leave.”