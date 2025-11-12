An unknown winger from the Penrith junior league competition is reportedly set to become the very first signing made by the Perth Bears.

Linked with a variety of big names and role players, the Perth Bears are on the hunt as they look to create their inaugural roster as they prepare to enter the NRL in just over 12 months.

According to Wide World of Sports, Minchinbury Jets junior Hendrix Tapiki will become the Bears' first-ever signing as they prepare to enter the NRL competition in 2027 and has already put pen to paper with an official announcement set to be made in the coming days.

Currently not contracted with any NRL team, Tapiki is set to join the club on a development contract rather than joining the Top 30 roster and will spend the 2026 season with the North Sydney Bears' Under-19s SG Ball Cup squad.

Primarily a winger who can also play in the centres, the 17-year-old was unmatched for tries this season as he crossed the line 21 times for the Jets in the Panthers junior league competition.