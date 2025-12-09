The Perth Bears have confirmed their fifth and sixth signings, with Liam Henry and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui joining the club for their inaugural season.

Both players have long been tipped as potential Bears players, with Henry one of the best young forwards in the game, and Fa'asuamaleaui departing the Gold Coast Titans at the end of 2025, confirming he will spend 2026 with the Catalans Dragons in France before joining the Bears.

Henry, who has signed on a four-year deal through to the end of 2030, will move straight into a senior role at the Bears.

Sitting behind Moses Leota and Lindsay Smith at the foot of the mountains, Henry has impressed predominantly off the bench during the last two seasons.

He now has 50 NRL games under his belt and will add another season in Penrith's system before making the switch across the country.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to be a part of history and continue my career with the Perth Bears from 2027”. Henry said in a club statement confirming the news.

“It's not every day you get the chance to be a part of a new team in a new city and it's that opportunity that excites me the most.”

Fa'asuamaleaui, also 24 years of age, has played 28 games for the Titans across the last three years but left the club at the end of 2025. He has signed a two-year deal for 2027 and 2028.

His signing gives Perth another NRL-experienced forward who will develop his game over the coming year in France, and he said the move would give him an opportunity to continue his upwards trajectory.

“The Perth Bears provide an incredible opportunity for me to continue my career and play a part in building something special in Western Australia," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

“It's going to be good to get to play with Toby (Sexton) at Catalans and hopefully have a strong year in Super League.

“That's my priority right now but in 2027 I'll be ready to give it my all for the Bears."

The move could have a two-fold benefit for Perth, with the club also chasing Iszac's brother Tino, who has player options in his deal at the Titans from the start of 2027.

Inaugural head coach Mal Meninga praised both signings.

“This is another proud day for the Perth Bears," Meninga said.

“Liam is one of the most exciting middle forward prospects in the NRL and I am ecstatic to have him as part of our inaugural roster.

“Iszac is a versatile and athletic forward who will look to continue his development with Catalans next season before coming to Perth for 2027.

“Both players have their best footy in front of them and I have no doubt will make an immediate impact with the Bears”.