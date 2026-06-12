The Penrith Panthers have announced the extension of Thomas Jenkins, who will remain at the club until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Jenkins made his NRL debut in 2022 for the Panthers, and originally hailing from Boorowa, he progressed through their pathways since his arrival in 2020 before a switch to the Newcastle Knights in 2024.

The two-year deal in the Hunter was brief, only notching up five appearances in the top grade before an early release.

Since his return, Jenkins has been a revelation on the left wing for the Panthers, and is currently headlining the NRL's top try scorers list with 20 tries in 13 appearances.

'Milky' Jenkins is also coming first in the competition for line breaks, currently sitting on 22.

His rapid rise to becoming a star on the wing for the Panthers saw him become involved in NSW Blues selection conversations for this year's series.

“Tom has worked incredibly hard to establish himself at NRL level, and we are delighted that he has committed his future to the Panthers,” Panthers general manager of rugby league Shane Elford said in a Panthers statement.

“He has continued to develop his game and has shown great consistency in his performances.

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“‘Milky' understands what it means to represent the Panthers, and we look forward to seeing him continue to contribute to the team over the coming years.”

Jenkins has proved to be an elite outside back, totalling 2,609 running metres this season, which is the third most in the NRL.

He is forming a lethal combination with young gun Casey McLean on the left edge, which will no-doubt yield success on the field for the men at the foot of the mountains.