Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii is playing his final season for the club, with coach Ricky Stuart confirming his departure at the end of the year.

It was believed at one point 2025 was going to be the prop's final year in Raiders' colours.

He himself admitted playing on with the club in 2026 was going to be a challenge a little over 12 months ago, however, excellent form then saw interest from other NRL clubs as well as England.

His form was so good that Billy Slater ultimately recalled him for a shock final game in the Origin arena as Queensland completed a dramatic comeback after dropping the first game at home.

His form and leadership then led to the Raiders offering him another year in the nation's capital, with the club confirming Trey Mooney was departing to the Newcastle Knights at around the same time.

His contract for 2026 though will be his last in Canberra.

“No, he won't be," coach Ricky Stuart said per AAP.

“You don't want to lose the investment we put into players like Josh … We have a lot of young Polynesian boys in our club as well, and I know they look up to Papa as though he's their god.

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“He's seen as that leader and guy who's done it on the field, not through talk, but through action.

“But at the moment, we're thinking short term. We've really missed Josh, and getting him back will be a big bonus.”

The Raiders have a number of young players pushing through their system, with the latest of the group in Vena Patuki-Case to debut this weekend.

The club also have JosepH Tapine and Corey Horsburgh continuing into next year as leaders of the forward pack, while Ata Mariota continues to improve, and the Raiders hope to re-sign Englishman Morgan Smithies beyond the end of this season.