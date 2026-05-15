The Perth Bears have continued to build their inaugural roster, securing playmaker Jamie Humphreys on a deal from 2027 in what shapes as another significant signing for the NRL's newest franchise.

Still just 24 years old, Humphreys has emerged as one of the more promising playmakers in the competition after making his NRL debut with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in 2024 before joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs the following season.

The Daily Telegraph revealed the move on Friday morning, although the length and value of Humphreys' contract remain unclear.

While Humphreys is predominantly in the halves, his ability to comfortably slot into hooker gives Bears coach Mal Meninga valuable flexibility alongside fellow utility playmaker Tyran Wishart.

The duo are both capable of playing in the halves or at dummy-half, allowing Meninga to potentially interchange the pair depending on injuries, form or game plans throughout the season.

Across his 25 NRL appearances, Humphreys has built a reputation for his sharp ball-playing ability and composed kicking game, traits that could prove valuable for an expansion side searching for stability and creativity in its opening seasons.

The move also marks the first major casualty of South Sydney's looming salary cap squeeze following the club's high-profile acquisition of Payne Haas for next season.

Humphreys' future at the Rabbitohs had appeared increasingly uncertain in recent months, with negotiations over a contract extension stalling shortly after Haas' arrival was confirmed.

Despite previously being viewed as an important long-term prospect at Redfern, the club's cap pressures ultimately opened the door for the Bears to secure another young piece for their future.

The Perth Bears and South Sydney Rabbitohs are yet to officially confirm the news.