The Gold Coast Titans have announced the re-signing of rising star Arama Hau until the end of the 2028 season.

The Gold Coast local junior successfully progressed through the club's 'Future Titans' program and is excelling at NRL level.

After fielding offers from Mal Meninga and his Perth Bears side, Hau has opted to remain in Queensland as he continues to impress in the second row.

With 17 games of NRL experience, the former Australian Schoolboy is making the most of his opportunities under Josh Hannay and is developing into an important piece of the Titans engine room.

Hannay was pleased with the extension of Hau and noted the importance of developing home-grown talent.

"Arama's signature is crucial as we continue building a team that not only plays on the Gold Coast but plays for the Gold Coast," he said.

"He's developing into a quality back rower and quality young man, and we look forward to his future with the Titans.

"We're committed to growing a team that identifies with the Gold Coast and most importantly, a team our members and fans can identify with.

"Our playing 17 currently features 13 players that were born or raised in South East Queensland and the Northern Rivers of New South Wales - eight of those right here on the Gold Coast.

"We're absolutely delighted Arama is yet another local that has committed his future to the Titans."

The proud Gold Coast product is drawing similarities from star backrowers such as Haumole Olakau'atu and David Fifita, with devastating contact and elite footwork at the line.

We saw Hau at his damaging best when he scored a double against the St George Illawarra Dragons earlier in the year, including bursting out of tackles for a long-range try.

Hau has been speculated as a future QLD Maroons player if he can continue his solid trajectory, with the local junior no-doubt on coach Billy Slater's radar.