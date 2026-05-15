Latrell Mitchell has cemented himself as one of the most damaging attacking threats in NRL history.

With his incredible strength, elite agility, and playmaking class, he has become a star in the competition throughout his stints at the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, it hasn't always been viewed this way, with Mitchell revealing on the Hello Sport Podcast via a snippet on their social media that two NRL clubs brushed him as a junior, with one of those telling him he won't play in the NRL.

"Well, Knights definitely number one," Mitchell said with a laugh when asked which clubs knocked him back as a junior.

"Especially only being an hour up the road, you know what I mean. They've done it to a few lads, Payne Haas, Hudson Young, there's a few, but anyways, we won't go there."

Mitchell was raised in Taree, within travelling distance of Newcastle on the NSW Mid North Coast.

He represented the Taree Red Rovers in his junior days before his stint in Group 3 Rugby League for Taree City in under-18s.

"Them and I went and trialed for the Doggies, and they said I'd never play rugby league, or NRL," Mitchell added.

"Not to me, but I know they said it in an email to somebody, so we won't go there."

Mitchell moved to the Sydney Roosters to compete in their SG Ball side and progressed through the tri-colours junior pathway system.

He made his NRL debut in 2016 as an 18-year-old, playing 24 games, scoring 14 tries and 80 points to finish as the Roosters' top try and point-scorer for the season.

It will no-doubt be a bitter blow for Bulldogs fans to hear, given Mitchell went on to represent his country and state many times, and won two premierships.

The superstar outside back is well in the mix for the NSW Blues left centre position ahead of the State of Origin series this year.

Blues coach Laurie Daley is set to name Monday morning ahead of the blockbuster clash in Sydney on May 27.