Penrith Panthers face an uphill battle to keep a cluster of stars in their side, with many of them expected to head to the open market ahead of their 2027 contract expiration.

Players including Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Brian To'o, Moses Leota, Mitch Kenny, Isaiah Papali'i, Blaize Talagi and Paul Alamoti are among the players who can negotiate with rival clubs on November 1 this year.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, sources have told the publication that some of these stars have held informal chats with club officials about a potential request to speak with rival clubs early.

There have been no formal requests made by any players or their representing agents, just hashing out conversations about the prospect of negotiating early.

The PNG Chiefs shape up as a major threat for the Panthers, given their timely introduction to the competition aligns nicely with their star players off-contract.

Following the historic marquee signings of Tigers superstar Jarome Luai and the greatest scorer of all time, Alex Johnston, the Chiefs are looking to raid the competition for their inaugural campaign.

The Panthers are no-doubt keen to hold on to all the off-contract stars, but given the complex task of juggling a salary cap and growing market pressure, they may risk losing a few.

In the same time period, Ivan Cleary will step down as Penrith Panthers coach, and although he will still be involved with the club, assistant Peter Wallace will take over, which may entice the players to look for another challenge elsewhere.

With the tax-free earnings playing a major role in player recruitment at the Chiefs, it could see a star like Nathan Cleary earn a significant amount on a deal with the Melanesian country.

Connor Watson will tour PNG over the weekend as Chiefs' general manager of football Michael Chammas looks to strike while the iron is hot following the Roosters allowing him to negotiate early.

Meanwhile, the Perth Bears enter the competition next year, and despite producing a solid inaugural team for 2027, they have yet to reel in a big fish in the size of Luai or Johnston.

Despite the contract noise, the Panthers have narrowed their focus towards thwarting the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday at Magic Round.