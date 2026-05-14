New Zealand Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita has had his services offered to Super League clubs to gauge interest on a potential switch in hemispheres next year.

The skilled playmaker remains in his final year of his Warriors contract, with reports surfacing that he would like to remain on shorter deals, one year at a time, to become open to greater options.

However, Love Rugby League is reporting that Harris-Tavita has been shopped to clubs in England and France for a move in 2027.

Harris-Tavita is also receiving strong offers from NRL sides, which may make it difficult for a Super League side to land his services unless it contained a whopping price tag.

Warriors star Luke Metcalf will depart the club at the end of the year following an announcement on Thursday that he has agreed to terms with the St George Illawarra Dragons on a multi-year deal.

During a current bottleneck jam of halves at the Warriors, Metcalf departing opens up space for Harris-Tavita to lock down the five-eighth role alongside Tanah Boyd if he chooses to stay put at the club.

Harris-Tavita made his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2019, and has played 101 NRL games in Auckland. His consistent form and playmaking ability saw him called up to represent Samoa on 10 occasions.

He left the code in 2023 for a 12-month sabbatical, where he travelled the globe and re-ignited his passion for rugby league, signing a two-year contract afterwards.

The 27-year-old would no-doubt bring plenty to the table for rival clubs, and was linked to a North Queensland Cowboys move before Jake Clifford was extended in Townsville.