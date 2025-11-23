The Perth Bears have reportedly landed English international Harry Newman as their first major signing for 2027.

While reports during the week suggested Papua New Guinean player Judah Rimbu had signed a train and trial deal with the NRL's newest side, it's understood Newman will be their first Top 30 player.

News Corp are reporting he will play out the 2026 season in the English Super League before making the trip to Australia to become the latest Englishman to try his hand in the NRL.

Newman, who was part of the English squad for the recent Ashes series and played the third Test, can play at centre or on the wing, and has almost 150 games of experience in England across the top two tiers with the Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers, where he was on loan in 2018 and 2019.

Standing at 184 centimetres tall, Newman has scored 46 tries across his 129 games for Leeds, and one for England across his four Tests to date.

The 25-year-old is entering his prime, and it's understood he has signed a three-year contract - for 2027, 2028 and 2029 - to have a proper go at making it in the NRL.

He wouldn't be the first English outisde back to have a go in the NRL in recent years, with Dominic Young impressing across his time with the Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters.

Newman's likely signature isn't the only news to come out of Perth, with the Bears also reportedly deep into negotiations with both Penrith Panthers prop Liam Henry and Melbourne Storm utility Tyran Wishart.

Henry's development in recent years means he should be in for a major contract upgrade - one the Panthers simply can't afford - while Wishart is stuck behind Cameron Munster in Melbourne for the number six jersey and is looking for a way out.

Both players could form part of the inaugural Bears team when they run onto the field for the first time in 2027.

The Bears have already been hurt on the free agency market since the clock struck November 1, when Tino Fa'asuamaleaui suggesting he will goive the Gold Coast Titans time to turn things around, while the same club also re-signed Beau Fermor and Jayden Campbell.

The Bears were also set to chase Cameron Munster, but the club releasing Jonah Pezet to the Parramatta Eels has put paid to that idea, while New Zealand Warriors gun halfback Luke Metcalf also re-signed with the Warriors, ending any chance of him switching teams for 2027.