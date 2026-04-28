The Round 9 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Bulldogs vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLBulldogsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua
3 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
9 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Josh CurranJosh Curran
16 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
17 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
19 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
20 Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones
 RESERVES
21 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
22 Logan SpinksLogan Spinks
23 Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Coen HessCoen Hess 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 15
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 16
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 17
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 18
Mason BarberMason Barber 19
 RESERVES
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell 20
Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs 21
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 22

Dolphins vs Storm Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLDolphinsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
9 Max PlathMax Plath
10 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ray StoneRay Stone
15 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
16 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
17 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
18 Lewis SymondsLewis Symonds
19 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
 RESERVES
20 John FineanganofoJohn Fineanganofo
21 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
22 Jack BostockJack Bostock
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 4
Hugo PeelHugo Peel 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 11
Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati 12
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 13
 INTERCHANGE
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 14
Joe ChanJoe Chan 15
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 16
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 17
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 18
Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere 19
 RESERVES
Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu 20
Moses LeoMoses Leo 21
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 22

Titans vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLTitansRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
7 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
8 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Arama HauArama Hau
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Chris RandallChris Randall
 INTERCHANGE
14 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
15 Cooper BaiCooper Bai
16 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
17 Klese HaasKlese Haas
18 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
19 Josh PatstonJosh Patston
 RESERVES
20 Zane HarrisonZane Harrison
21 Adam ChristensenAdam Christensen
22 Bodhi SharpleyBodhi Sharpley
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale 2
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Jed StuartJed Stuart 5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders 7
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 8
Tom StarlingTom Starling 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 11
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 12
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 13
 INTERCHANGE
Chevy StewartChevy Stewart 14
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 15
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies 16
Joe RoddyJoe Roddy 17
Owen PattieOwen Pattie 18
Jordan UtaJordan Uta 19
 RESERVES
Ethan AlaiaEthan Alaia 20
Jake ClydsdaleJake Clydsdale 21
Sione FinauSione Finau 22

Eels vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLEelsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii
2 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
9 Ryley SmithRyley Smith
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer
12 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva
15 Saxon PrykeSaxon Pryke
16 Toni MataeleToni Mataele
17 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
18 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
19 Lorenzo TalatainaLorenzo Talataina
 RESERVES
20 Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani
21 Teancum BrownTeancum Brown
22 Araz NanvaAraz Nanva
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Jackson FordJackson Ford 10
Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima 11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 12
Erin ClarkErin Clark 13
 INTERCHANGE
Samuel HealeySamuel Healey 14
T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith 15
Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga 16
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 17
E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava 18
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 20
 RESERVES
Kayliss FatialofaKayliss Fatialofa 21
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 22
Makaia TafuaMakaia Tafua 23

Roosters vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLRoostersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Hugo SavalaHugo Savala
4 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
5 M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase
6 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
18 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
19 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
 RESERVES
20 Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu
21 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
22 Blake SteepBlake Steep
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Ben TaltyBen Talty 8
Cory PaixCory Paix 9
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 10
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josh RogersJosh Rogers 14
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 15
Va'a SemuVa'a Semu 16
Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha 17
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 18
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 19
 RESERVES
Luke GaleLuke Gale 20
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 21
Antonio VerhoevenAntonio Verhoeven 22

Knights vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLKnightsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
7 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12 Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
13 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
15 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
18 Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham
19 Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
 RESERVES
20 Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood
21 Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy
22 James SchillerJames Schiller
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matt DuftyMatt Dufty 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 3
Jack WightonJack Wighton 4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 9
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos 14
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 15
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 16
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 17
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 18
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa 19
 RESERVES
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 20
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt 21
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 22

Sharks vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLSharksTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
3 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
4 KL IroKL Iro
5 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
15 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
18 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
19 Braden UeleBraden Uele
 RESERVES
20 Riley JonesRiley Jones
21 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
22 Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 1
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 2
Taylan MayTaylan May 3
Starford To'aStarford To'a 4
Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 7
Terrell MayTerrell May 8
Tristan HopeTristan Hope 9
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 10
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 11
Tony SukkarTony Sukkar 12
Alex TwalAlex Twal 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jock MaddenJock Madden 14
Sione FainuSione Fainu 15
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 18
Tino TavanaTino Tavana 19
 RESERVES
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 20
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 21
Charlie MurrayCharlie Murray 22

Panthers vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 9

 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLPanthersManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Kalani GoingKalani Going
17 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Jack ColeJack Cole
 RESERVES
20 Luron PateaLuron Patea
21 Billy ScottBilly Scott
22 Sione FonuaSione Fonua
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 9
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 14
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 17
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 18
Jackson SherebJackson Shereb 19
 RESERVES
Joey WalshJoey Walsh 20
Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi 21
Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay 22