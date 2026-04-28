The Round 9 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Bulldogs vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 9

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Dolphins vs Storm Team Lists: Round 9

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Titans vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 9

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Eels vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 9

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Roosters vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 9

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Knights vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 9

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Sharks vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 9

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Panthers vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 9