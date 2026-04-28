The Round 9 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Bulldogs vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-01T08:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-05-01T08:00:00Z
NQL
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jonathan Sua
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Enari Tuala
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Samuel Hughes
|9
|Bailey Hayward
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Jaeman Salmon
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Josh Curran
|16
|Lipoi Hopoi
|17
|Jake Turpin
|19
|Marcelo Montoya
|20
|Alekolasimi Jones
|RESERVES
|21
|Sean O'Sullivan
|22
|Logan Spinks
|23
|Jethro Rinakama
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Zac Laybutt
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Coen Hess
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Sam McIntyre
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Griffin Neame
|17
|Matthew Lodge
|18
|Mason Barber
|19
|RESERVES
|Kai O'Donnell
|20
|Kaiden Lahrs
|21
|Robert Derby
|22
Dolphins vs Storm Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-01T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-05-01T10:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Trai Fuller
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Brad Schneider
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Tom Gilbert
|9
|Max Plath
|10
|Francis Molo
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ray Stone
|15
|Tom Flegler
|16
|Felise Kaufusi
|17
|Oryn Keeley
|18
|Lewis Symonds
|19
|Tevita Naufahu
|RESERVES
|20
|John Fineanganofo
|21
|Kurt Donoghoe
|22
|Jack Bostock
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Nick Meaney
|4
|Hugo Peel
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Tyran Wishart
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Shawn Blore
|11
|Ativalu Lisati
|12
|Alec MacDonald
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Trent Toelau
|14
|Joe Chan
|15
|Davvy Moale
|16
|Trent Loiero
|17
|Cooper Clarke
|18
|Manaia Waitere
|19
|RESERVES
|Josiah Pahulu
|20
|Moses Leo
|21
|Jack Hetherington
|22
Titans vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-02T05:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-05-02T05:00:00Z
CBR
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Siale Faeamani
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Jayden Campbell
|8
|Kurtis Morrin
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Arama Hau
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Chris Randall
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Oliver Pascoe
|15
|Cooper Bai
|16
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|17
|Klese Haas
|18
|Jaylan De Groot
|19
|Josh Patston
|RESERVES
|20
|Zane Harrison
|21
|Adam Christensen
|22
|Bodhi Sharpley
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Savelio Tamale
|2
|Sebastian Kris
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Jed Stuart
|5
|Ethan Strange
|6
|Ethan Sanders
|7
|Corey Horsburgh
|8
|Tom Starling
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Ata Mariota
|11
|Simi Sasagi
|12
|Jayden Brailey
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Chevy Stewart
|14
|Daine Laurie
|15
|Morgan Smithies
|16
|Joe Roddy
|17
|Owen Pattie
|18
|Jordan Uta
|19
|RESERVES
|Ethan Alaia
|20
|Jake Clydsdale
|21
|Sione Finau
|22
Eels vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-02T07:30:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-05-02T07:30:00Z
NZW
|1
|Joash Papalii
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Luca Moretti
|9
|Ryley Smith
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Charlie Guymer
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tallyn Da Silva
|15
|Saxon Pryke
|16
|Toni Mataele
|17
|Dylan Walker
|18
|Kelma Tuilagi
|19
|Lorenzo Talataina
|RESERVES
|20
|Jordan Samrani
|21
|Teancum Brown
|22
|Araz Nanva
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|A. Khan-Pereira
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|J. Fisher-Harris
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Jackson Ford
|10
|Leka Halasima
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Erin Clark
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Samuel Healey
|14
|T. Stowers-Smith
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|Jacob Laban
|17
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|18
|Luke Metcalf
|20
|RESERVES
|Kayliss Fatialofa
|21
|Te Maire Martin
|22
|Makaia Tafua
|23
Roosters vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-02T09:30:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-05-02T09:30:00Z
BRI
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Hugo Savala
|4
|Robert Toia
|5
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Naufahu Whyte
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Salesi Foketi
|18
|Cody Ramsey
|19
|Tommy Talau
|RESERVES
|20
|Benaiah Ioelu
|21
|Egan Butcher
|22
|Blake Steep
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Josiah Karapani
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Ben Talty
|8
|Cory Paix
|9
|Jack Gosiewski
|10
|Xavier Willison
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josh Rogers
|14
|Jaiyden Hunt
|15
|Va'a Semu
|16
|Aublix Tawha
|17
|Jesse Arthars
|18
|Hayze Perham
|19
|RESERVES
|Luke Gale
|20
|Tom Duffy
|21
|Antonio Verhoeven
|22
Knights vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-03T04:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-05-03T04:00:00Z
SOU
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Fletcher Sharpe
|7
|Dylan Brown
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Trey Mooney
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Jermaine McEwen
|13
|Mat Croker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sandon Smith
|15
|Tyson Frizell
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Fletcher Hunt
|18
|Harrison Graham
|19
|Francis Manuleleua
|RESERVES
|20
|Cody Hopwood
|21
|Kyle McCarthy
|22
|James Schiller
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matt Dufty
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Jamie Humphreys
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Bronson Garlick
|9
|Sean Keppie
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Tallis Duncan
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Peter Mamouzelos
|14
|Lachlan Hubner
|15
|Euan Aitken
|16
|Liam Le Blanc
|17
|Jayden Sullivan
|18
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|19
|RESERVES
|Adam Elliott
|20
|Latrell Siegwalt
|21
|Brandon Smith
|22
Sharks vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-03T06:05:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-05-03T06:05:00Z
WST
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Mawene Hiroti
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|KL Iro
|5
|Sam Stonestreet
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jesse Colquhoun
|15
|Billy Burns
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|18
|Hohepa Puru
|19
|Braden Uele
|RESERVES
|20
|Riley Jones
|21
|Niwhai Puru
|22
|Chris Vea'ila
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sunia Turuva
|1
|Jeral Skelton
|2
|Taylan May
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Luke Laulilii
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Terrell May
|8
|Tristan Hope
|9
|Fonua Pole
|10
|Samuela Fainu
|11
|Tony Sukkar
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jock Madden
|14
|Sione Fainu
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Latu Fainu
|18
|Tino Tavana
|19
|RESERVES
|Patrick Herbert
|20
|Bunty Afoa
|21
|Charlie Murray
|22
Panthers vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 9
2026-05-03T08:15:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-05-03T08:15:00Z
MAN
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Blaize Talagi
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Luke Garner
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Cogger
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Kalani Going
|17
|Billy Phillips
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Jack Cole
|RESERVES
|20
|Luron Patea
|21
|Billy Scott
|22
|Sione Fonua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tolutau Koula
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Clayton Faulalo
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Brandon Wakeham
|9
|Kobe Hetherington
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Simpkin
|14
|Nathan Brown
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|17
|Blake Wilson
|18
|Jackson Shereb
|19
|RESERVES
|Joey Walsh
|20
|Simione Laiafi
|21
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|22