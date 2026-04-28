Wests Tigers star Jarome Luai has made a call regarding his future.

The Courier Mail reports that he has put pen to paper with the PNG Chiefs from 2028, handing the expansion franchise their marquee signing.

The dual international, a cornerstone of both NSW and Samoa, will honour his obligations at the Tigers through next season, having triggered a one-year option in his current deal.

When that curtain falls, Luai will head to Port Moresby to become the face of an entirely new era in Papua New Guinea.

Luai broke the news to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon, with a press conference expected on Wednesday morning.

The playmaker earns around $1.2 million per season, but PNG's government has made rugby league players entirely tax exempt in an agreement with the Australian government, who are bankrolling the team through their first decade in existence.

It was also reported earlier on Tuesday afternoon that Alex Johnston has also signed with the PNG Chiefs for one-year starting from 2028, as he had a clause to be able to negotiate prior to November 1.

Johnston confirmed his decision via a post on Instagram.