There have been plenty of big calls across the NRL ahead of Round 9, with key names returning, others dropped, suspensions and injuries playing their part, and anumber of positional swaps.

Here are all the key moves in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 16 team lists for Round 9 here

Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs

North Queensland Cowboys

Zac Laybutt is promoted from the bench to the wing with Murray Taulagi out to a concussion.

Jeremiah Nanai returns to the starting side on the edge in a straight swap with Thomas Mikaele.

Mason Barber is the new face on the bench with Laybutt's promotion opening a spot.

The Dolphins

Melbourne Storm

Gold Coast Titans

AJ Brimson is back after sitting out Round 7 for the birth of his child. Jaylan de Groot drops to the bench.

Chris Randall is back at lock, with Cooper Bai going to the bench.

Adam Christensen and Zane Harrison lose their places in the 19.

Canberra Raiders

Parramatta Eels

No changes for the Eels.

New Zealand Warriors

Sydney Roosters

No changes for the Roosters.

Brisbane Broncos

Newcastle Knights

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brandon Smith drops out of the side (although is in jersey 22), with Keaon Koloamatangi to start on the edge.

Liam Le Blanc and Moala Graham-Taufa are the two new faces on the bench.

Cronulla Sharks

Wests Tigers

Penrith Panthers

No changes for the Panthers.

Manly Sea Eagles