There have been plenty of big calls across the NRL ahead of Round 9, with key names returning, others dropped, suspensions and injuries playing their part, and anumber of positional swaps.

Here are all the key moves in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 16 team lists for Round 9 here

Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons

 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLBulldogsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLDolphinsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Melbourne Storm

 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLTitansRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Canberra Raiders

 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLEelsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

  • No changes for the Eels.

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLRoostersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

  • No changes for the Roosters.

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLKnightsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLSharksTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

Wests Tigers

 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLPanthersManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

  • No changes for the Panthers.

Manly Sea Eagles