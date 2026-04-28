There have been plenty of big calls across the NRL ahead of Round 9, with key names returning, others dropped, suspensions and injuries playing their part, and anumber of positional swaps.
Here are all the key moves in this week's edition of rapid fire.
View all 16 team lists for Round 9 here
Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons
2026-05-01T08:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-05-01T08:00:00Z
NQL
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Marcelo Montoya's horror performance last weekend has cost him his spot to the returning Enari Tuala.
- After a late switch last weekend, Bailey Hayward returns to the starting side, with Jake Turpin to play from the bench.
- Sitili Tupouniua is promoted to the second-row, replacing the injured Viliame Kikau.
- Lipoi Hopoi and Alekolasimi Jones join the bench, with Jethro Rinakama the other one out.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Zac Laybutt is promoted from the bench to the wing with Murray Taulagi out to a concussion.
- Jeremiah Nanai returns to the starting side on the edge in a straight swap with Thomas Mikaele.
- Mason Barber is the new face on the bench with Laybutt's promotion opening a spot.
2026-05-01T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-05-01T10:00:00Z
MEL
The Dolphins
- Jake Averillo is out injured, so Trai Fuller slots into the centres.
- Brad Schneider returns at five-eighth after Fuller was named there last weekend.
- Tom Gilbert moves from lock to prop, with Morgan Knowles taking the vacant 13 jersey. Thomas Flegler falls back to the bench.
- Felise Kaufusi and Oryn Keeley return with Brian Pouniu and John Fineanganofo droppig out.
- Jack Bostock and Kurt Donoghoe are both a chance of returning, named in the reserves.
Melbourne Storm
- Manaia Waitere drops back to the bench, with Hugo Peel to play on the wing and Nick Meaney shuffling to centre.
- Jahrome Hughes is out injured, so Tyran Wishart is promoted to halfback.
- Both Joe Chan and Cooper Clarke revert to the bench, with Ativalu Lisati and Shawn Blore to start in the second-row.
- In a surprise straight swap, Alec MacDonald will take Trent Loiero's place at lock.
- Josiah Pahulu is the other player to make way on the bench.
2026-05-02T05:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-05-02T05:00:00Z
CBR
Gold Coast Titans
- AJ Brimson is back after sitting out Round 7 for the birth of his child. Jaylan de Groot drops to the bench.
- Chris Randall is back at lock, with Cooper Bai going to the bench.
- Adam Christensen and Zane Harrison lose their places in the 19.
Canberra Raiders
- Corey Horsburgh moves from lock to prop, Jayden Brailey starts at lock and Morgan Smithies drops back to the bench.
- Noah Martin is out injured, so Simi Sasagi returns in the second-row, having played centre for the rest of the year to date.
- Ata Mariota goes into the second-row with Zac Hosking also out.
- Jordan Uta is the new man on the bench.
2026-05-02T07:30:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-05-02T07:30:00Z
NZW
Parramatta Eels
- No changes for the Eels.
New Zealand Warriors
- Ali Leiataua is out with a head knock, replaced in the centres by Adam Pompey.
- Mitch Barnett is also out.
- Luke Metcalf is back on the bench, and is one of the new faces alongside Tanner Stowers-Smith, with Luke Hanson dropping out.
2026-05-02T09:30:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-05-02T09:30:00Z
BRI
Sydney Roosters
- No changes for the Roosters.
Brisbane Broncos
- Reece Walsh is back. That pushes Hayze Perham back to the bench.
- Brendan Piakura is out injured. Xavier Willison moves from lock to the second-row, with Patrick Carrigan returning in the 13 jumper.
- Aublix Tawha is back early from injury. Preston Riki is out suspended.
- Jesse Arthars also takes a place on the bench, with Antonio Verhoeven and Thomas Duffy dropping out of the side.
2026-05-03T04:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-05-03T04:00:00Z
SOU
Newcastle Knights
- The Knights are back at full strength. Kalyn Ponga, Bradman Best, Greg Marzhew, Dylan Lucas and Tyson Frizell all return from injury in a huge boost for the Hunter-based outfit.
- Fletcher Sharpe moves to five-eighth and Sandon Smith the bench.
- Fletcher Hunt drops to the bench, and James Schiller is out of the side. Pasami Saulo also drops back to the bench with Trey Mooney to start.
- Francis Manuleleua drops back to the bench from the second-row.
- Cody Hopwood, Asu Kepaoa, Kyle McCarthy and Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana drop out of the side entirely.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Brandon Smith drops out of the side (although is in jersey 22), with Keaon Koloamatangi to start on the edge.
- Liam Le Blanc and Moala Graham-Taufa are the two new faces on the bench.
2026-05-03T06:05:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-05-03T06:05:00Z
WST
Cronulla Sharks
- Briton Nikora is promoted to the starting side, with Billy Burns dropping to the bench. The same happens at lock with Cameron McInnes in for Jesse Colquhoun.
- The only other changes sees Braden Uele join the bench for Riley Jones.
Wests Tigers
- Jahream Bula is out injured, so Sunia Turuva will start at fullback for the Tigers. Jeral Skelton claims the vacant wing spot.
- Apisai Koroisau's suspension means Tristan Hope will start at dummy half.
- Kai Pearce-Paul is out with Tony Sukkar straight into the second-row.
- Latu Fainu and Faaletino Tavana are the new names on the bench.
2026-05-03T08:15:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-05-03T08:15:00Z
MAN
Penrith Panthers
- No changes for the Panthers.
Manly Sea Eagles
- All of Corey Waddell, Simione Laiafi and Josh Feledy drop off the bench. Nathan Brown, Blake Wilson and Jackson Shereb are the new names on the bench.