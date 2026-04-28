After weeks of watching from the sidelines, three New Zealand Warriors players are lacing up their boots again, and the timing couldn't be better.

Halves Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin, along with Tanner Stowers-Smith, have all been cleared to return to action this week, handing coach Andrew Webster a welcome selection headache.

Martin's comeback is the most remarkable, as he has been absent since February when he snapped the fibula in his right leg while representing the Māori side in the All Stars clash in Hamilton.

It was a setback that had originally cast doubt over his availability for rounds 11 or 12, but instead, he's ahead of schedule.

Metcalf's return is significant after going down with a hamstring injury in Round 5 against the Sharks, which was his second game back from ACL surgery.

Stowers-Smith rounds out the returning trio, having sat out the last two matches, which included victories over the Gold Coast Titans and the Dolphins, after tweaking his hamstring in Melbourne.

The good news, however, comes with a catch.

Props Mitch Barnett and Marata Niukore, centre Ali Leiataua, and backrower Morgan Gannon are all sidelined under concussion protocols.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who was anticipated to return from a neck injury, has been pushed back yet another week.