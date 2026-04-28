North Queensland Cowboys star fullback Scott Drinkwater holds the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 8.

He was one of six players throughout the course of the weekend to earn a perfect 20 votes, and now holds a seven-vote lead at the head of the leaderboard.

Ezra Mam, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Dylan Edwards and Haumole Olakau'atu were the other five players to achieve a perfect 20.

The other two games saw Alex Twal, Adam Doueihi, Samuela Fainu, Jackson Ford and Taine Tuaupiki voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

Drinkwater, as a result, leads by seven votes ahead of Ford, while Mitchell and Edwards used their perfect games to move into third and fourth, with Nathan Cleary slipping to fifth.

James Tedesco's perfect game has moved him into sixth, with just 19 votes separating the top six on the leaderboard at the end of eight weeks.

Another duck egg for Tanah Boyd means he slips out of the top ten for the first time this season in the other notable event from the weekend.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 8 votes.

Wests Tigers WON BY 19 POINTS Leichhardt Oval WST 33 FT 14 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cowboys WON BY 12 POINTS QLD Country Bank NQL 46 FT 34 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Broncos WON BY 20 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 32 FT 12 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 46 POINTS Allianz Stadium STI 16 FT 62 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 2 POINTS Hnry Stadium NZW 20 FT 18 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Rabbitohs WON BY 42 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 6 FT 48 SOU MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 32 POINTS McDonald Jones NEW 12 FT 44 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sea Eagles WON BY 15 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 33 FT 18 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.