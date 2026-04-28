North Queensland Cowboys star fullback Scott Drinkwater holds the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 8.
He was one of six players throughout the course of the weekend to earn a perfect 20 votes, and now holds a seven-vote lead at the head of the leaderboard.
Ezra Mam, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Dylan Edwards and Haumole Olakau'atu were the other five players to achieve a perfect 20.
The other two games saw Alex Twal, Adam Doueihi, Samuela Fainu, Jackson Ford and Taine Tuaupiki voted as best on ground by at least one judge.
Drinkwater, as a result, leads by seven votes ahead of Ford, while Mitchell and Edwards used their perfect games to move into third and fourth, with Nathan Cleary slipping to fifth.
James Tedesco's perfect game has moved him into sixth, with just 19 votes separating the top six on the leaderboard at the end of eight weeks.
Another duck egg for Tanah Boyd means he slips out of the top ten for the first time this season in the other notable event from the weekend.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 8 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Alex Twal
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Samuela Fainu
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|Alex Twal
|Alex Twal
|Adam Doueihi
|3
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Alex Twal
|2
|Samuela Fainu
|Samuela Fainu
|Samuela Fainu
|Terrell May
|1
|Jarome Luai
|Savelio Tamale
|Jarome Luai
|Hudson Young
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Nicho Hynes
|Tom Dearden
|Nicho Hynes
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|Tom Dearden
|Nicho Hynes
|Tom Dearden
|2
|Nicho Hynes
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|1
|KL Iro
|KL Iro
|KL Iro
|KL Iro
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|4
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|3
|Jordan Riki
|Kotoni Staggs
|Jonathan Sua
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|Jonathan Sua
|Deine Mariner
|Deine Mariner
|Deine Mariner
|1
|Deine Mariner
|Jonathan Sua
|Kotoni Staggs
|Jonathan Sua
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|3
|Siua Wong
|Siua Wong
|Siua Wong
|Robert Toia
|2
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Reece Robson
|Robert Toia
|Reece Robson
|1
|Robert Toia
|Naufahu Whyte
|Reece Robson
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jackson Ford
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|4
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Trai Fuller
|Jackson Ford
|Trai Fuller
|3
|Trai Fuller
|Jackson Ford
|Trai Fuller
|Jackson Ford
|2
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|Tallis Duncan
|3
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|Matt Dufty
|2
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Cameron Murray
|1
|Alex Johnston
|Tevita Tatola
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|4
|Brian To'o
|Paul Alamoti
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|Brian To'o
|Paul Alamoti
|Paul Alamoti
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Brown
|1
|Moses Leota
|Dylan Brown
|Moses Leota
|Isaah Yeo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|Tolutau Koula
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Lehi Hopoate
|Jamal Fogarty
|Lehi Hopoate
|Tolutau Koula
|2
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Lehi Hopoate
|1
|Tolutau Koula
|Ben Trbojevic
|Tolutau Koula
|Taniela Paseka
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|97
|2
|Jackson
Ford
|15
|90
|3
|Latrell
Mitchell
|20
|84
|4
|Dylan
Edwards
|20
|82
|5
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|80
|6
|James
Tedesco
|20
|78
|7
|Tolutau
Koula
|9
|69
|8
|Adam
Doueihi
|18
|66
|9
|Thomas
Jenkins
|0
|65
|10
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|20
|61