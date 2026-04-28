North Queensland Cowboys star fullback Scott Drinkwater holds the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 8.

He was one of six players throughout the course of the weekend to earn a perfect 20 votes, and now holds a seven-vote lead at the head of the leaderboard.

Ezra Mam, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Dylan Edwards and Haumole Olakau'atu were the other five players to achieve a perfect 20.

The other two games saw Alex Twal, Adam Doueihi, Samuela Fainu, Jackson Ford and Taine Tuaupiki voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

Drinkwater, as a result, leads by seven votes ahead of Ford, while Mitchell and Edwards used their perfect games to move into third and fourth, with Nathan Cleary slipping to fifth.

James Tedesco's perfect game has moved him into sixth, with just 19 votes separating the top six on the leaderboard at the end of eight weeks.

Another duck egg for Tanah Boyd means he slips out of the top ten for the first time this season in the other notable event from the weekend.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 8 votes.

 2026-04-23T09:50:00Z 
Wests Tigers WON BY 19 POINTS
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
33
FT
14
   CBR
   Crowd: 17,153
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Alex Twal Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi Samuela Fainu
4 Adam Doueihi Alex Twal Alex Twal Adam Doueihi
3 Terrell May Terrell May Terrell May Alex Twal
2 Samuela Fainu Samuela Fainu Samuela Fainu Terrell May
1 Jarome Luai Savelio Tamale Jarome Luai Hudson Young
 2026-04-24T08:00:00Z 
Cowboys WON BY 12 POINTS
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
46
FT
34
   CRO
   Crowd: 17,886
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
4 Tom Dearden Nicho Hynes Tom Dearden Nicho Hynes
3 Siosifa Talakai Tom Dearden Nicho Hynes Tom Dearden
2 Nicho Hynes Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter
1 KL Iro KL Iro KL Iro KL Iro

 

 2026-04-24T10:00:00Z 
Broncos WON BY 20 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
32
FT
12
   CAN
   Crowd: 42,775
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Ezra Mam
4 Xavier Willison Xavier Willison Xavier Willison Xavier Willison
3 Jordan Riki Kotoni Staggs Jonathan Sua Kotoni Staggs
2 Jonathan Sua Deine Mariner Deine Mariner Deine Mariner
1 Deine Mariner Jonathan Sua Kotoni Staggs Jonathan Sua
 2026-04-25T06:00:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 46 POINTS
Allianz Stadium
STI   
16
FT
62
   SYD
   Crowd: 40,381
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco
4 Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker
3 Siua Wong Siua Wong Siua Wong Robert Toia
2 Mark Nawaqanitawase Reece Robson Robert Toia Reece Robson
1 Robert Toia Naufahu Whyte Reece Robson Daly Cherry-Evans
 2026-04-25T08:05:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 2 POINTS
Hnry Stadium
NZW   
20
FT
18
   DOL
   Crowd: 34,812
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jackson Ford Taine Tuaupiki Taine Tuaupiki Taine Tuaupiki
4 Taine Tuaupiki Trai Fuller Jackson Ford Trai Fuller
3 Trai Fuller Jackson Ford Trai Fuller Jackson Ford
2 Erin Clark Erin Clark Erin Clark Erin Clark
1 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
 2026-04-25T10:10:00Z 
Rabbitohs WON BY 42 POINTS
AAMI Park
MEL   
6
FT
48
   SOU
   Crowd: 25,694
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell
4 Matt Dufty Matt Dufty Matt Dufty Tallis Duncan
3 Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Matt Dufty
2 Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Cameron Murray
1 Alex Johnston Tevita Tatola Alex Johnston Alex Johnston
 2026-04-26T04:00:00Z 
Panthers WON BY 32 POINTS
McDonald Jones
NEW   
12
FT
44
   PEN
   Crowd: 23,986
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards
4 Brian To'o Paul Alamoti Brian To'o Brian To'o
3 Paul Alamoti Brian To'o Paul Alamoti Paul Alamoti
2 Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Dylan Brown
1 Moses Leota Dylan Brown Moses Leota Isaah Yeo
 2026-04-26T06:05:00Z 
Sea Eagles WON BY 15 POINTS
4 Pines Park
MAN   
33
FT
18
   PAR
   Crowd: 17,389
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu
4 Jamal Fogarty Tolutau Koula Jamal Fogarty Jamal Fogarty
3 Lehi Hopoate Jamal Fogarty Lehi Hopoate Tolutau Koula
2 Brian Kelly Brian Kelly Brian Kelly Lehi Hopoate
1 Tolutau Koula Ben Trbojevic Tolutau Koula Taniela Paseka

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