The Wests Tigers' amazing start to the season deepens with injuries, with two stars adding their names to a rapidly growing casualty list.

CODE Sports reports that star fullback Jahream Bula has been sidelined for 3-4 weeks with a shoulder injury, adding his name to a growing injury ledger that's rapidly becoming a casualty list.

Bula will also keep Kai Pearce-Paul company on the sidelines this week, with the dynamic second-rower failing his HIA against the Raiders and unable to take the field.

Captain Apisai Koroisau won't be leading his men into battle for the next three weeks either, as he will be serving a suspension after his hip-drop tackle on Canberra Raiders back rower Noah Martin.

The Tigers will play the Sharks this Sunday afternoon in what is expected to be an important game for both sides.