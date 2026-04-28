NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has publicly discussed his interest in sustaining a second NRL team in New Zealand.

Following the sell-out crowd at Wellington's HNRY Stadium on Anzac Day, the NRL will keep a close eye on the market to see if it can adequately support a second NRL side across the Tasman.

It saw 35,000 people pack out the oval-shaped venue, a mouth-watering sight for the NRL head honchos to capitalise on the growing rugby league market in New Zealand.

It would mark the third franchise placed outside of Australia, following the inauguration of the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Abdo, when speaking on SEN's Arvos with Adam Peacock, said the strong demand for rugby league in New Zealand is a major boost for the country's chance to host another team.

“It's just been phenomenal growth for us (in New Zealand),” Abdo said.

“Of course, (it's) built off the success of the Warriors.

“But also interestingly enough, (there's) huge interest from New Zealand fans watching the NRL competition when the Warriors aren't playing too. So, there's strong interest in the competition." The next step is to see how the locals respond to the pinnacle of our game, State of Origin, being played at Auckland's Eden Park in 2027. It will mark the first time since 1987 that an Origin match will take place off Australian shores, with the singular exhibition match being played in California.

“We're playing a State of Origin game in New Zealand for the first time next year, and that is going to be a huge moment for us," Abdo added.

“We've got a World Cup game that we're playing in Christchurch later this year, and of course, the (ANZAC Day) game in Wellington's sold out.

“Now, Wellington Stadium has not sold out a football fixture, rugby league, (or) rugby union for a number of years. So, that is as strong a sign as ever.

“We had 45,000 registered participants playing club football in New Zealand last year for the first time ever, the highest number we've ever had.

“So, certainly, New Zealand as a country could sustain another team.

“Whether it's in the north in Wellington or whether it's in the South Island in Christchurch, that is definitely something we're looking at when the commission will consider potentially moving to 20 teams”. It isn't the only region that is fighting for a 20th NRL license, with south-east Queensland still hungry for more demand. With the growing fear that the AFL is reportedly looking to lock down that corridor in Queensland, the NRL may want to strike when they can. “But there are other markets too,” Abdo acknowledged. “The game is growing really well in Southeast Queensland, and I think we could sustain another team there too.”

Following the successful introduction of the Dolphins franchise, the NRL is capitalising on its plans for globalisation.

The Las Vegas endeavours, the introduction of the Perth Bears and Chiefs, and rumoured proposals for a 'global round' are audacious plans by the ARL and NRL to make rugby league a powerhouse sport around the world.

A latest franchise in New Zealand, in either the north or south island, would be a critical blow for cross-code rivals in rugby union.