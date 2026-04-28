The game of rugby league is set to channel the electric atmosphere of Magic Round into something far greater than football, with the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and national insurer Youi joining forces to launch a landmark fundraising initiative aimed squarely at childhood cancer.

Dubbed Kick for a Cause, the campaign will officially take flight during the NRL Magic Round in Brisbane from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17.

The three-day festival includes a target of raising $1 million to improve the care, comfort and outcomes of children facing cancer across Australia and New Zealand.

All 17 NRL clubs and 11 paediatric cancer centres spanning both nations have signed on as partners, with each centre strategically located within the community of an NRL club.

The funds raised will be channelled through the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation and the Starship Foundation, reaching institutions that provide specialist clinical care, cutting-edge research, and vital support programs for young cancer patients and their families.

Youi has pledged a $1,000 donation for every successful converted try and penalty goal at Magic Round, and has doubled that commitment for every field goal slotted across the three days of action.

Each year, approximately 1,000 children and teenagers are diagnosed with cancer across Australia and New Zealand, with an average of three families receiving that devastating news every day.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys AM has thrown his full weight behind the campaign, calling on the rugby league community to rally around something bigger than the scoreboard.

"Every child fighting cancer deserves the very best care, comfort and hope — and rugby league is stepping up to help deliver it,” V'landys said in the press statement.

"At Magic Round, our game comes together in a powerful way. Every kick, every cheer and every dollar raised will make a real difference for kids and families doing it tough.

“We thank our partner, Youi, for their support of this important initiative and urge all fans travelling to Brisbane for Magic Round and as well as those cheering on from home, to get behind a very worthy cause by helping those who need it most."

Youi CEO Nathaniel Simpson echoed the sentiment, describing his organisation's involvement as a natural extension of the values they hold dear.

"At Youi, our team is on yours, and we're big believers of the power of community. Supporting strong communities means giving back and investing in causes that genuinely affect the lives of everyday Australians," Simpson said.

"Cancer and serious illness impact countless families, which is why supporting Aussies through moments that matter is at the heart of who we are and what we stand for and why we're so proud to partner on this initiative."

Beyond the goalposts, all the clubs have linked directly with their local paediatric hospital to coordinate a broader program of community engagement, including player hospital visits and exclusive inner sanctum experiences for young cancer patients, giving children in the toughest fight of their lives a moment of joy and connection with their football heroes.

Kick for a Cause Impact Partners include: Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation (NSW), Children's Hospital Foundation (QLD), The Royal Children's Hospital Foundation (VIC), Royal Hobart Hospital Research Foundation (TAS), John Hunter Children's Hospital (NSW), Women's & Children's Hospital Foundation (SA), Monash Health Foundation (VIC), Perth Children's Hospital Foundation (WA), Starship Foundation (VIC), Child Cancer Foundation (VIC)