Records continued to fall and droughts were broken across a big round of NRL action, with Manly breaking new ground, the Tigers surging and the Storm and Dragons battling.

Storm woes deepen

The Storm's crushing defeat to the Rabbitohs marked a record equally sixth straight defeat for the club.

The run matches their six consecutive losses from Round's 7 to 13 back in 2002.

The 48 points conceded, just a fortnight after dropping 50 against Penrith means the Storm have experienced their second and equal fourth heaviest defeats in club history during the last month.

It is also the most points the club has ever given up in a six week block, and they are now sitting in the lowest position they have ever held on the table, excluding 2010 where they weren't playing for points.

Tackle dominance has been the telling factor, with the club league leaders last season with 48.5% of tackle positions won. This season they have slumped to 39.6% which ranks 14th currently.

After Round 2 this year, the Storm sat 2nd for Run metres, post-contact metres and tackle busts and third for total metres after offload. Since the Broncos clash in Round 3, they sit 17th in all of those categories except tackle busts where they have (only) slumped to 12th.

It is also the most line breaks they've ever conceded in a game and the 24-0 half time deficit was their worst HT scoreline in all Aami Park matches.

Rabbitohs break the duck

On the flip side it was a hoodoo buster for the Bunnies who registered their first ever win in Melbourne. The victory comes after 21 attempts over 28 seasons.

It is also their highest score since Round 6 of 2023.

Speaking of breaking droughts, the Wests Tigers continue to make new ground in 2026. Their excellent win over the Raiders marked their first victory at Leichardt oval against Canberra since Round 15 of 2010.

Manly on the charge

Manly's stunning resurgence under interim coach Keiran Foran has now set records, with the club becoming the first in history to win their first four matches under an interim coach after a mid-season change.

The Sea Eagles have piled on 150 points over those four matches, conceding just 61 as Foran puts his hand up in a big way.

Roosters Anzac Day dominance

The Roosters have enjoyed the Anzac Day fixture immensely over recent years, piling on massive totals and Saturday was no exception. The 62-16 drubbing of the Dragons marked the club's highest score since this same fixture two seasons ago in 2024.

For the Dragons however it was another grim tale, as they slump to 0-8, marking the worst start by any team since the Rabbitohs went 0-12 back in 2006, two decades ago.