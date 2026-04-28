Alex Johnston makes call on future

The Papua New Guinea Chiefs have made their opening move in what promises to be one of rugby league's most compelling origin stories, and they've started with a statement.

Alex Johnston, the most prolific try scorer in the NRL, is understood to have signed on.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Rabbitohs winger will be the first player to put his name to a contract with the competition's incoming 19th club, ahead of PNG's eagerly anticipated arrival on the big stage in 2028.

The 31-year-old shook hands on a one-year deal, understood to be worth approximately $325,000 in tax-free dollars.

Terms were agreed on Monday night, with Johnston personally informing his teammates and Wayne Bennett of his decision the following morning.

Johnston previously signed an extension with the Rabbitohs that included a clause allowing him to sign with the PNG Chiefs before November 1.

He carries the full blessing from Bennett and will honour his commitment to the Rabbitohs throughout the 2027 season before spearheading the Chiefs' revolution.

Despite reports surfacing that there is no deal tabled for Johnston from the Chiefs, the prolific try-scoring winger went to his personal Instagram to share the news with his followers.

The Chiefs are also keen on Jarome Luai, as he is not officially contracted due to player options beyond the end of this year, he can also currently talk to the expansion outfit.

Luai has until April 30 to let the Wests Tigers know if he will continue with the club in 2027.