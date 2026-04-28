The Canberra Raiders have provided a concerning injury update ahead of their round 9 clash against the Gold Coast Titans, with one player set to be out for a significant amount of time, and the other missing just one game.\n\nNoah Martin faces an extended stint on the sidelines after the Raiders confirmed he will undergo surgery on both ankles, having suffered separate syndesmosis injuries during last week's match against the Wests Tigers.\n\nThe young gun will meet with a specialist this Friday, with surgery scheduled.\n\nThe double procedure leaves the timeline for his return uncertain, though the nature of syndesmosis injuries typically means a lengthy road back to the field.\n\nCompounding Canberra's woes, Zac Hosking has been ruled out of Saturday's match after being placed under concussion protocols.\n\nThe forward has been declared indefinitely unavailable, with the club set to assess him oon a week-by-week basis as he works through the return-to-play process.\n\nIt's a tough blow for a Raiders side looking to build momentum, and coach Ricky Stuart will need to find answers from his depth as the Green Machine travel north to take on the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.