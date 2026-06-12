The Dolphins face the prospect of losing one of the game's most elite players, with fears Herbie Farnworth is keen to test his worth on the open market for a 2028 contract.

Farnworth is contracted until the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November this year if the Dolphins can't strike a deal.

Although the NRL's 17th franchise faces the prospect of losing the English international, with the Courier Mail reporting that they are battling a $1 million bidding war amid fears the Sydney Roosters may strike if he goes to market.

The Dolphins are keen to hold on to the 26-year-old, but with the Roosters set to lose a bunch of stars at year's end, they may have a war chest ready for a raid.

Roosters duo Angus Crichton and Mark Nawaqanitawase will depart for the 15-man code while Daniel Tupou and Daly Cherry-Evans are no certainty to go around another year.

Although the Roosters cannot approach Farnworth for another five months if he decides to test his playing worth, which could see him earn a $1 million salary given his elite skill.

Farnworth has gone up another gear since his arrival in Redcliffe in 2024, and is averaging 165 metres per game this year and is a constant threat with ball-in-hand.

If the Roosters can land Farnworth's signature for the 2028 season, he will join an all-star back line including Queensland Maroons star Robert Toia and point-scoring recruit Reuben Garrick.

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The Bondi-based club has also been linked to off-contract representative winger Murray Taulagi for a switch to Sydney, further strengthening their backline attacking options.

Roosters fans will get a close look at Farnworth's skill set when the Dolphins host the tri-colours at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.