Catalans Dragons forward Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui has been granted an immediate release from his playing contract to return to Australia.

The brother of Queensland representative Tino has been with the Catalans Dragons since the start of this year, serving out a one-year contract before he links up with the Perth Bears for 2027.

RELATED: Perth Bears signing tracker, best 19

His release comes after his father was diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

"Catalans Dragons can confirm Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui will be released from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect for family reasons," the club wrote in a statement.

"The Australian prop arrived at the club this season on a one-year contract and made 10 appearances for the Dragons.

"We fully respect this decision and would like to wish him all the best for the future."

Prior to his move to Catalans, the now 24-year-old had made 28 appearances for the Titans, debuting back in 2023.

Loading matchup…

The prop will be pushing for immediate game time once he arrives in Perth, although it's unclear where he will play for the remainder of 2026.

Brother Tino has also had Moeaki Fotuaika added to the captaincy structure at the Gold Coast Titans - Iszac's former club - in a move believed to be about allowing Tino to prioritise his family.

Speaking from the Queensland camp this week, Tino was emotional speaking about his father.

“He is very sick, and I will be playing for him more so to put a smile on his face at home in bed,” the Titans co-captain said.

“He is always in my heart, no matter what.

“Every day off, I go up and see my dad (in Gympie). It could be a day trip, or I could go the night before after training at the Titans, just to make sure I spend time with him.

“In life, you never know what is going to happen, and I cherish every moment with my dad.”