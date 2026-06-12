The NRL has pulled up the Perth Bears for comments made by coach Mal Meninga on their ambitions to sign contracted duo Matt Burton and Jacob Preston from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The comments refer to a new anti-tampering rule introduced ahead of the 2026 season, aimed at stopping club officials and coaches from publicly speaking about contracted players at rival clubs in a manner that could be interpreted as recruitment or inducement.

It was ultimately introduced after comments made by the Bulldogs' general manager of football, Phil Gould, about then West Tigers young talent Lachlan Galvin last year.

Galvin later signed with Canterbury, raising concerns across the game that public remarks could influence player movement decisions.

The new rules regulated by the NRL were found to be breached by the latest franchise, with Code Sports revealing that both the Bears and Meninga have been fined $20,000.

The Bulldogs had reportedly lodged a complaint with the NRL after suggestions that the Western Australia-based club is a contender to sign the two players from Belmore.

Given that Burton and Preston are contracted until the end of the 2027 season, rules state that no negotiations from rival clubs can occur until November 1 of this year, and that Meninga has violated the rules.

The public comments suggested Meninga was keen to land a marquee signing, naming the two players who are currently prohibited, although the 13th NRL immortal's fine from the NRL has reportedly also been suspended.

Loading matchup…

It was enough for the head honchos at the NRL to pull him up on the latest rules around anti-tampering and take action on the 18th NRL side as they prepare for their entry into the code.

It has come on the same day the club announced the signing of young gun Mason Barber to the club on a long-term deal.

Meninga and the club have been given five business days to respond to the breach notice.