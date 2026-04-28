ROUND 9
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 9
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎