The code war between long-standing foes rugby league and rugby union is met with mixed opinions.

The tribalism among the NRL fanbase suggests that when union players come over to visit the 13-man code, it's viewed as validation for the sport.

Often regarded as bigger, tougher, and producing greater high-octane entertainment, NRL fans should welcome more union products into the competition, and vice versa.

The pure hype and marketing a cross-code prodigy brings to the NRL economy is a contributing positive to why we need to see more.

We all heard of Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i long before he made his NRL debut, and many fans are furious that union had the power to take away the talent.

Having both codes contributing to his development as an athlete growing up, the NRL are purely the winners in this situation, being able to showcase elite talent and hybrid skills which made him so great to watch.

It saw him make his NSW Blues debut in 2024.

With a constant battle for viewership with the AFL, having globally recognised talents such as Sonny-Bill Williams and Sua'ali'i play in the NRL brings in eyes that usually wouldn't chime in.

Having these players come and go is benefiting the game.

It's adding to the drama, benefiting the storylines.

The most recent convert, Mark Nawaqanitawase, has showcased incredible, unseen skill and athleticism in our code since signing with the Sydney Roosters.

He is now in conversations for the pinnacle of our game, the State of Origin call-up.

Qué cabrón. Qué bueno. Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase's spectacular try goes viral in Europe. Buzz ➡️ https://t.co/3pU3LXNIN2 pic.twitter.com/24Xma9KlpC — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) May 19, 2025

Although it works both ways.

Yes, NRL talent will be lost to union just as we have gained, but the constant tug-of-war to see which code comes out on top is great cinema.

Nawaqanitawase will depart the Roosters to leave for rugby union at the end of this year, to align with ambitions to play in the Rugby World Cup.

He played 58 games for the Waratahs, 11 tests for the Wallabies, recording six tries in the green and gold.

The gifted winger even admitted his skill set has been dialled up another notch since being in the league system.

"I'm a different player to what I was two or three years ago," he said, speaking to the media on Monday.

"In a non-arrogant way, bigger, better and faster. I've grown up a little bit. My physical aspect means I can do a lot more and just (be better) defensively as well.

"I've learned so much that I know it will make me a better player wherever I go."

This constant frustration from fans of talent being showcased for them to be taken away from fans has to go.

It's adding to the great code war with iron sharpening iron.

When Nawaqanitawase was asked whether he'll be back, he didn't plan on ruling it out.

"Like I've said before, it could be an option, but it's so far away so I don't know," he said.

"Actually the last few weeks I've come to the realisation it's going to be my last few days coming up. It's been quite sad thinking about it because I love the club, I love the boys."

If Nawaqanitawase makes his Blues debut this year, it would no-doubt bring Union eyes to the fixture, helping the NRL thwart other codes in being the top viewed sport in the country.

“It's been a [dream] for most kids who played rugby league growing up,” Nawaqanitawase added.

“It's been something I've wanted to do. If it happens, it happens. It's always nice to get a higher honour, but [I'm] not really focused on it at the moment.”

Teammate Angus Crichton will also be departing to Rugby Australia, adding another layer of theatrics to the rivalry of competitions.

With Union having such strong tactical discipline in their defensive and offensive structures, players who later become involved in league systems will have a greater IQ set and add to the impressive product of our game.

While the NRL produces elite talent through its own junior pathways, the risk of converting to rugby gives rookie prospects a shortcut to international recognition and elite athleticism.

All the argument takes is to look at Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who did a full-circle move and returned to the NRL after two seasons in Union and three All Blacks appearances.

Tuivasa-Sheck returned to seamlessly regain his title as an elite outside back, and the All Blacks' lessons would have no-doubt made him a better player for the Warriors.

The Rugby World Cup hype this year plays a massive role in players switching codes, there's no other way around it, it has massive pull.

Outside of the RWC window, in the following three years, League in Australia and New Zealand dominates.

However, fans should stop viewing Nawaqanitawase and Crichton's moves as betrayals, but more so, it's an opportunity to sharpen their tools while the World Cup hype dominates.

When it dies down, returning to the NRL with greater skill sets.