One of the Tigers' brightest young talents, Luke Laulilii, has pulled back the curtain on his forthcoming switch to Perth Bears, with the outside back making clear why he made the big decision to sign with Perth from the 2027 season.\n\nLaulilii signed with Perth back in January, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal until the end of 2028.\n\nIt seems the Laulilii household will have a strong presence in the west, with older brother Kit, who has a spot in the Tigers' top 30 currently, having quietly agreed to follow suit according to reports earlier this month.\n\n"It's a big change, but mainly (did the move) for my family," Luke revealed in an interview with Fox Sports.\n\n“I've just got to do what's best not only for me but my family as well and help them out.\n\n"(But) I've got to finish a job and that's with the Tigers right now. I'm looking forward to that, but my headspace is here now."\n\nThe most storied chapters of his junior days and before making waves in the top grade, Laulilii earned selections in the Under-16s and Under-18s City teams, as well as an Australian Schoolboys selection back in 2023.\n\nThe winger also captained the Western Suburbs Magpies in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup.\n\nThe NRL Schoolboy side that won in 2023 didn't just include Laulilii, it also included the likes of Eels juniors Blaize Talagi and Sam Tuivati, and a range of current and previous Tigers teammates in Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva and William Craig, who have made first grade appearances as well.\n\n"A hundred per cent (it's surreal we're all paying in the NRL) at such a young age as well and to see the boys do it as well," he added.\n\n"When I seen my brother, I told him I thought I could do it as well, so it's pretty surreal seeing not just me but my mates achieving their dreams as well.\n\n"It's a bit hard (to catch up with all of them) because different teams but I caught up with Sammy and Blaize recently."\n\nWith the Tigers hoping to get back to the finals for the first time in over a decade, Laulilii revealed he is locked in after missing two weeks because of suspension.\n\n"I've been itching to come back and do a job for the boys,” Laulilii stated.\n\n"I feel like the best training is when you're playing. The 80 minutes you're playing, so I'm just trying to be a sponge to everyone and just pick everyone's brain."\n\nLaulilii had his best game in his NRL career so far against the Raiders and will hope to continue his form against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 9.