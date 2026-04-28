What a weekend of rugby league!

Packed houses across the competition jammed in to celebrate the most important regular weekend of the season.

Off field was 10 out of 10 at every venue. On field? More on that later.

We're going to try and stay away from referees this weekend. I feel like I'm banging my head against the wall every week. We'll take a few shots, but we won't make it a theme.

This week we'll focus on some positives for the Dragons, some negatives at the Sharks and the most unforeseen fall from grace in a very long time.

Here are 20 thoughts from Round 8.

1. A brilliant week, off the field, for the long suffering Dragons as they announced both Scott Drinkwater and Phillip Sami for next season. Drinkwater becomes their most creative player instantly while Sami is averaging over 200 run metres per game in 2026. Brilliant business!

2. Was Dean Young wrong to name Kade Reed in the Anzac Day game? Maybe. Probably! He's young, we get that. At least he tried something. No use this kid sitting in NSW Cup if he is the future of the club. Ok the Roosters targeted him but there's no better way to adapt to NRL footy than by playing NRL footy.

3. It's painfully obvious that the Cronulla Sharks are too slow for 2026's version of rugby league. They need a squad overhaul. Word is they're about to name their second, unknown Super League player as their newest signing. Ok, it's something different so I won't complain. The Sharks forwards right now are so despicable that I'm at the point where anybody I don't know might be better than someone I do. Says it all.

4. Craig Fitzgibbon might be a good coach but he is undoubtedly too slow to reaction, and far too rigid. Every week I type that he left Toby Rudolf on the field for five minutes too long. This week it was Addin Fonua-Blake gasping for air, only to be left on and targeted leading to a try. I don't even think he got a hand on the runner, so it won't count as a missed tackle, it was that bad!

5. I have been waiting for many, many years to say this. The Melbourne Storm are terrible! This is the first year we've ever been able to tweet such, given that Twitter/X didn't even exist last time they were bad. Craig Bellamy is known for intimidating players and yelling lots ... perhaps that doesn't work in 2026?

6. Speaking of Bellamy, he has stood down as advisor to Laurie Daley for the upcoming Origin series. This is unrelated to the Storm's poor run and was actually decided upon weeks ago, but it's time for some fresh faces in the Origin set up. I'd start with a fresh coach, but at very least we're seeing the old heads exit. That's good.

7. How bout that moment of class from Tom Jenkins on Sunday? Fletcher Sharpe (could have been Hunt) watched the ball bounce up, hit his leg and go into touch, handing the Panthers a fresh set. Jenkins was quick to put his arm around his former teammate and tap him on the back. Meanwhile Isaiah Papali'i ran in and yelled in his face. Be Jenkins where possible!

8. Noah Martin is really committed to having Apisai Koroisau sin binned. He's booked in for double ankle surgery this week as a result of the Tigers tackle. For those who missed the reference, Tigers fans (en mass), and a lazy NRL journo, were quick to call Martin a milker for staying down after the tackle. Double ankle surgery suggestions he was indeed, not milking anything!

9. Rugby league is a simple game. It has been further simplified in 2026. Hold the ball, you win. Lose the ball, you lose. Teams are just waiting for errors in the attacking zone and pretty much scoring off the scrum. Look at the Cowboys on Friday evening.

10. I stood up with my arms extended when Jason Saab intentionally headed the ball forward off a bomb on Sunday afternoon. I could have sworn I saw that penalised in NSW Cup or Jersey Flegg. Can't remember when but I was caught off guard when there was no penalty given. Turns out, via some eagle eyed fans who have since found the rule, that that is an illegal move. How was that missed? Ok for me not to know the rules for certain, but the referee should.

11. If you ever needed an obvious situation to prove that rugby league is different in 2026, look no further than Matt Dufty. He has been a magician since returning the past fortnight due to the fact he is super quick and super elusive. He went from laughed at signing to a bloke that four or five teams could use right away! Good stuff.

12. I really wish players would stop talking about Origin in press conferences. I know journalists ask, but this is a time I'd be happy to hear a cliche trotter out. "Focused on my team and my game, the rest will happen if it's right." Something boring. Every player who talks about Origin turns in a stinker for his club in quick time.

13. The Bulldogs are absolutely diabolical right now. Despite their fans arguing with anyone who says boo about their team, they are bad. They can't attack and their "star spine" has combined for five try assists all season. See you in the comments Dogs fans, but it's true!

14. This attitude that players are "too young" is tiresome. I get it, you probably shouldn't throw a series of 18 year olds in to the NRL, but if you're good enough, you're old enough. Cowboys megastar Jaxon Purdue is 20. He has 40 NRL games to his name, is about to play Origin and just signed a multi million dollar contract extension. Age is but a number!

15. One more for Dogs fans to be upset about. Stephen Crichton should be nowhere near Origin 1. Latrell Mitchell and Kotoni Staggs are the form centres, although I'd be so tempted to pick Casey McLean. That said, it can't be Crichton right now. I don't care if he's supposedly injured ... don't pick injured players!

16. PVL Ball is here to stay. That is a cold hard fact! I am here right now to say that there will be a team that scores 50 points yet still loses. We saw two games this weekend where 78 and 80 points were scored. Anybody want to bet against 100 being cracked!?

17. Just a swing to the NSW Cup competition. Newtown fullback Taj Ford produced one of the best tackles you will ever see this past Saturday evening at Henson Park. Check it out below. Brilliant!

Taj Ford with the low key greatest tackle you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/NX3Aa6ivlw — 'Champ'o Dan (@SuthoDan2) April 25, 2026

18. Reports have confirmed that Broncos veteran Ben Hunt wants to play on in 2027. I honestly thought this would be his last year with Ezra Mam and Jonah Pezet taking over in '27. Truthfully, the way Pezet has played at the Eels, the Broncs may need Hunt to stay on for another year.

19. Who will be first coach to throw their hands up for 2026 and focus on 2027? The smart money is on Dean Young but he's going to want to win some games to retain the Dragons gig on a full time basis. It won't be Craig Bellamy. Craig Fitzgibbon perhaps? By throwing up hands I mean throws in the next generation earlier than expected, admitting that '26 is a lost cause.

20. Huge news over the weekend as Tigers star Jarome Luai was spotted in PNG touring the facilities. I love this. He has an out in his contract, designed especially for this. He can make generational wealth (not that he hasn't already) over there, probably captain the club and be on every single promotional piece the club produces. Alex Johnston has just announced he'll join PNG. Those would be two worldly signings and immediately add legitimacy to a club many, myself included, doubt should ever have been included.